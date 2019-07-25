Nation Politics 25 Jul 2019 No one can give stab ...
Nation, Politics

No one can give stable govt in present political scenario: Karnataka CM

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
The Kumaraswamy government was reduced to a minority in the critical trial of strength in the assembly on July 23.
Kumaraswamy, expressed his gratitude to senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy for having withdrawn his resignation to support the coalition government. (Photo: File)
 Kumaraswamy, expressed his gratitude to senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy for having withdrawn his resignation to support the coalition government. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that no one can give a stable government in the state in the present political scene after the fall of his ministry two days ago.

Kumaraswamy said the resignations by the rebel MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition had pushed the state towards by-elections. "Whether you focus on the developmental activities or the by-elections at 20 to 25 places, an atmosphere created by the BJP? We cannot assume that the government will remain stable even after the elections," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

 

The Kumaraswamy government was reduced to a minority in the critical trial of strength in the assembly on July 23, when the confidence motion moved by him was defeated with 99 voting in favour of it and 105 against, ending a three-week long high-voltage political drama.

Kumaraswamy, who was speaking to reporters after meeting senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, said he expressed his gratitude to him for having withdrawn his resignation to support the coalition government.

He said Reddy has shown his commitment to Congress. Reddy was among the 16 coalition legislators who had resigned their assembly membership, but he later retraced his step and voted for the government.

Treading cautiously, the BJP is yet to stake claim to form the government as the final word on the number game has not been said yet with the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar still to decide on both the resignations of the rebels and pleas for their disqualification.

...
Tags: h d kumaraswamy, congress-jds coalition, ramalinga reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

‘The criminality clause provides for three-year-imprisonment and remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for three years and others for one year, is this justice?’ S T Hasan asked. (Photo: ANI)

Govt shouldn't interfere in internal matter of religion: Hasan on Triple Talaq Bill

A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service. (Photo: ANI)

Former Finance Secretary S C Garg seeks voluntary retirement after abrupt transfer

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur, rushed here from Delhi on Wednesday after the BJP's central leadership took a dim view of two party MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol - voting in favour of the bill moved by the Congress in the state Assembly. (Photo: File)

BJP 'united', everything under control: MP party chief after 2 MLAs back Cong govt

Born to Gujarati parents who fled to Uganda in the 1960s, Patel had held international development secretary portfolio in the former Prime Minister Theresa May government but she was forced to resign over her undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials. (Photo: PTI)

Jaishankar congratulates 'good friend' Priti Patel for appointment in UK Cabinet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

In what looked like a hoax WhatsApp forward, someone took Dusagne's photograph from Facebook and attached a condolence message to it, which later went viral. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Exclusive leak previews vivo NEX 3 with almost 90-degree curved glass

insider @IceUniverse has shared what appears to be the first leak of the vivo NEX 3 and with it, we see the screen glass of the handset.
 

India's air passenger traffic to touch 1 billion, says Puri

Out of the six, three have been awarded to Adani group and issues related to two others have been resolved, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during the Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

Flying Frenchman falls in sea attempting 'flyboard' channel crossing

Franky Zapata plunged into the water shortly after launching his record. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Army battalion completes bike rally to commemorate 20 yrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas

To commemorate 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a motorcycle expedition was completed by a team from 13th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles here. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple exclusive suddenly confirms new iPhones

The Apple A13 chipset will be featured here in all three iPhones and has been codenamed Cebu and it will feature the model number T8030.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘It is for gender equality, justice’: Govt on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha

Moving the bill for consideration, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the legislation was a must for gender equality and justice as despite an August 2017 Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice of instant triple talaq, women are being divorced by 'talaq-e-biddat'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Akbaruddin Owaisi cites '15 minutes' remark, claims RSS unable to overcome it

The AIMIM leader went on to urge those present in the gathering to unite and defeat BJP. (Photo: File)

FIR registered against UP BJP leader for abusing cops

An FIR was registered against Arvind Singh, Katghar Mandal president of BJP, Moradabad, for allegedly misbehaving with the police on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, directing them to be present in the House on July 25. (Photo: File)

CPI(M) leader Yechury slams BJP for dismissal of concerns expressed by celebs

'On being shown the truth of our reality today, all that the government does is to try and deny it. This is because forces patronised by the ruling party themselves, patronise the promotion of such a 'cult of violence,' Yechury said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham