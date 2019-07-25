Nation Politics 25 Jul 2019 Home Minister Amit S ...
Nation, Politics

Home Minister Amit Shah to head panel on workplace sexual harassment

REUTERS
Published Jul 25, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 8:31 am IST
A year after accusations surfaced, activists say movement has gone quiet in India after some of accused fought back with defamation suits.
Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a panel of four cabinet ministers to examine ways to prevent workplace sexual harassment, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as activists criticised the official response to the #MeToo movement. (Photo: File)
 Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a panel of four cabinet ministers to examine ways to prevent workplace sexual harassment, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as activists criticised the official response to the #MeToo movement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a panel of four cabinet ministers to examine ways to prevent workplace sexual harassment, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as activists criticised the official response to the #MeToo movement.

The movement triggered a public outcry in the country, with former junior Foreign Minister M J Akbar and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi among dozens of high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.

 

The new panel, which includes Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was set up last week, a home ministry official told Reuters.

"The group of ministers was set up on July 18 since the previous panel lapsed ahead of the formation of the new government," spokesman Shelat Harit Ketan said.

The previous panel, which made no public recommendations, had been set up after the #MeToo online campaign to out alleged sexual harassers, which had begun in the US entertainment industry, took off in India in late 2018.

A year after the accusations surfaced, activists say the movement has gone quiet in India after some of the accused fought back with defamation suits.

M J Akbar is suing one of his accusers, while Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was cleared of sexual misconduct by a panel of judges in May, to protests.

Both have consistently denied wrongdoing.

"There has been negative publicity, hardly any cases have been filed," said prominent women's rights activist and lawyer Flavia Agnes. "Complainants are afraid of approaching the courts or filing criminal complaints."

Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev called the government's decision a knee-jerk reaction to criticism of its failure to make public the findings of the earlier panel.

"It is a foregone conclusion that nothing was done in the past. That is why the proceedings were hidden," she said. "The new committee should hold consultations with all stakeholders and thoroughly examine existing legislation."

...
Tags: amit shah, metoo, panel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Last week too, the CWC had undertaken the sticker campaign and pasted stickers on automobiles in Guntur district. (Representational image)

Vijayawada: Child rights activists start sticker campaign

National Green Tribunal members visit Polavaram project site at Polavaram in West Godavari on Wednesday.

Rajahmundry: 3-member joint panel inspects Polavaram site

SVIMS has been running free clinics for epilepsy, hypertension, diabetes, post cardiac valve replacement and related disorders.

Nellore: Bajaj donates to svims free clinics

He pointed out that the TD government did not waive loans and also failed to provide minimum support price to the harvested crop. (Photo: Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Tenant farmers seek state help



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Stop 22 check dams construction across river Palar by AP govt: MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Hyundai to work with IOCL to give fast charging for Kona

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami flags off the lithium-ion battery powered vehicle Hyundai Kona at the secretariat on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor India Limited MD and CEO S.S. Kim also seen. (DC)

Move no confidence motion if you wish: Kamal Nath to BJP

On Tuesday, the confidence motion moved by outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the Opposition leading to its defeat. (Photo: File)

While leaving office, Kumaraswamy warns babus: 'instability will continue'

'In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

One order from top and you’re gone: BJP leader to Kamal Nath after K'taka

Bhargava said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government was much worse than that of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham