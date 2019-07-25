Former Finance Secretary S C Garg seeks voluntary retirement after abrupt transfer

A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service. (Photo: ANI)

Sources said on Thursday that he has already applied for the voluntary retirement.

According to rules, he will have to serve a notice period up to three months or until his application for voluntary retirement is accepted.

On Wednesday, Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was named Garg's replacement.

The government reshuffled top bureaucrats across 12 ministries, departments and agencies.

The rejig came less than three weeks after the Union Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha and a day after it was passed by Parliament.