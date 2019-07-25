BSY waits for nod from Delhi; HD Kumaraswamy bats for President’s rule

BSP MLA N. Mahesh from Kollegal constituency after a press meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Mayawati expelled party’s lone MLA N. Mahesh who abstained from voting during the floor test in Karnataka. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru/ New Delhi: A day after emerging victorious in his efforts to unseat the JD(S)-Congress coalition government by defeating the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State President and the CM-in-waiting B.S. Yeddyurappa made it clear that nothing has been finalised yet on government formation adding that he was still awaiting instructions from the Central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government.

“I’m awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call the legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it. ”

Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at state headquarters ‘Keshava Krupa’ here.

Noting that it was because of the blessings of the RSS that he grew from the taluk to state level to become CM, he said, “I have come to take the blessings of the Sangh Parivar before taking the next step.”

Sources said the BJP top brass is moving cautiously on the issue of government formation as the fate of the 15 rebel MLAs, who played a pivotal role in toppling the Kumaraswmay government, is yet to be decided by Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

With their resignations yet to be accepted, the applicability of a whip issued by the Congress or JD(S) to them, if Mr. Yeddyurappa is sworn in and seeks a trust vote, is a vexed issue the BJP is grappling with.

Earlier the Supreme Court had said the rebels cannot be compelled to participate in the Assembly proceedings but the question remains if a whip would apply in the changed circumstance now that the coalition government has made its exit.

The BJP reportedly wants to make sure there are no legal loopholes before it installs the Lingayat veteran as CM.

Outgoing CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, however, favoured imposition of President’s rule asserting that the BJP too would find it difficult to prove its numbers in the Assembly.

Talking to reporters, Mr Kumaraswamy said, “It will be very difficult for the BJP to run the government in future.”

However, it remains to be seen if the BJP will take the risk of depriving Mr Yeddyurappa the chance to become Chief Minister a fourth time and instead impose President’s rule hoping to get a comfortable majority when Assembly polls are held along with the polls in some north Indian states in November.

‘Restless’ bsy rushes party leaders to Delhi

With no instructions forthcoming from the BJP Central leadership on government formation in Karnataka, a delegation of the state unit left for Delhi Wednesday evening to meet Party president Amit Shah.

State leaders had expected the BJP Parliamentary Board to take a decision on Wednesday and direct them to convene the legislature party meeting but no instructions came from Delhi. Sources said a restless party state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa asked his supporters to rush to Delhi to meet Mr Shah to discuss the matter.

Later, a delegation headed by Jagadish Shettar left for the national capital.