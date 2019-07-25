Nation Politics 25 Jul 2019 BSY waits for nod fr ...
Nation, Politics

BSY waits for nod from Delhi; HD Kumaraswamy bats for President’s rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at state headquarters ‘Keshava Krupa’ here.
BSP MLA N. Mahesh from Kollegal constituency after a press meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Mayawati expelled party’s lone MLA N. Mahesh who abstained from voting during the floor test in Karnataka. (Photo: AP)
 BSP MLA N. Mahesh from Kollegal constituency after a press meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Mayawati expelled party’s lone MLA N. Mahesh who abstained from voting during the floor test in Karnataka. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru/ New Delhi: A day after emerging victorious in his efforts to unseat the JD(S)-Congress coalition government by defeating the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State President and the CM-in-waiting B.S. Yeddyurappa made it clear that nothing has been finalised yet on government formation adding that he was still awaiting instructions from the Central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government.  

“I’m awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call the legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it. ”

 

Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at state headquarters ‘Keshava Krupa’ here.  

Noting that it was because of the blessings of the RSS that he grew from the taluk to state level to become CM, he said, “I have come to take the blessings of the Sangh Parivar before taking the next step.”

Sources said the BJP top brass is moving cautiously on the issue of government formation as the fate of the 15 rebel MLAs, who played  a pivotal role in toppling the Kumaraswmay government, is yet to be decided by Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

With their resignations yet to be accepted,  the applicability of a whip issued by the Congress or JD(S) to them, if Mr. Yeddyurappa is sworn in and seeks a trust vote, is a vexed issue the BJP is grappling with.

Earlier the Supreme Court had said the rebels cannot be compelled to participate in the Assembly proceedings but the question remains if a whip would apply in the changed circumstance now that the coalition government has made its exit.

The BJP reportedly wants to make sure there are no legal loopholes before it installs the Lingayat veteran as CM.

Outgoing CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, however, favoured imposition of President’s rule asserting that the BJP too would find it difficult to prove its numbers in the Assembly.

Talking to reporters, Mr Kumaraswamy said, “It will be very difficult for the BJP to run the government in future.”

However, it remains to be seen if the BJP will take the risk of depriving Mr Yeddyurappa the chance to become Chief Minister a fourth time and instead impose President’s rule hoping to get a comfortable majority when Assembly polls are held along with the polls in some north Indian states in November.

‘Restless’ bsy rushes party leaders to Delhi

With no instructions forthcoming from the BJP Central leadership on government formation in Karnataka, a delegation of the state unit left for Delhi Wednesday evening to meet Party president Amit Shah.

State leaders had expected the BJP Parliamentary Board to take a decision on  Wednesday and direct them  to convene the legislature party meeting but no instructions came from Delhi. Sources said a restless party state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa asked his supporters to rush to Delhi to meet Mr Shah to discuss the matter.

Later, a delegation headed by Jagadish Shettar left for the national capital.

...
Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, b.s. yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The collector said he will prepare the report based on the statements of those who suffered the beating, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

MLA Eldho Abraham releases visuals of caning

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Special drive from August to clear pending files

Students leave Maharaja’s College campus as directed by the police after a clash between two groups of students in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Kochi: Students Federation of India, Fraternity clash on office

More than 1.5 tonnes of banned thin plastic materials have been seized.

Plastic bags must go by Onam: Corporation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Move no confidence motion if you wish: Kamal Nath to BJP

On Tuesday, the confidence motion moved by outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the Opposition leading to its defeat. (Photo: File)

While leaving office, Kumaraswamy warns babus: 'instability will continue'

'In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

One order from top and you’re gone: BJP leader to Kamal Nath after K'taka

Bhargava said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government was much worse than that of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

When Cong loses power it becomes big brother of Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owasi said he has been victim of this act and that Congress would realise what they have done only if their leader spends several months in prison. (Photo: File)

'Jai Shri Ram' slogan raised in Jharkhand Assembly by BJP leaders

Several BJP MLAs raised the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the Jharkhand Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham