  
Nation Politics 25 Jun 2022 Murmu files nominati ...
Nation, Politics

Murmu files nomination papers for Prez election

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 25, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Murmu is pitted against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who is the joint candidate of the Opposition camp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh & Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda and NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu during the filing of Murmu's nomination papers for presidential election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh & Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda and NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu during the filing of Murmu's nomination papers for presidential election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination for the top constitutional post.

Top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, YSRC’s V. Vijaysai Reddy and JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh were present on the occasion.

 

Murmu is pitted against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who is the joint candidate of the Opposition camp is likely to file his nomination on June 27.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Mahohar Lal Khattar and other CMs of BJP ruled states, Union ministers  General V.K. Singh (retd), Bhupender Yadav and Giriraj Singh and BJD leader Dr Sasmit Patra were also present at the Parliament building during the nomination filing. AIADMK leader O. Paneerselvam and M. Thambidurai, were also present on the occasion.

 

The BJP had prepared four set of nominations for Murmu’s candidature.
Besides the Prime Minister, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president were also signatories on the nomination papers.

Every set of nominations has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives. Murmu’s nomination papers were signed by over 500 elected representatives as proposers and seconders.

...
Tags: droupadi murmu, prime minister narendra modi, yashwant sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Subba Rao, who has coaching centres to train Army job aspirants at various locations in the Telugu states, was present on the day of the violence in the city, sources confirmed. — Representational image/PTI

Sec’bad riots mastermind produced before court

More than hundred years ago, a blind woman called Kondala Perumal approached this place, which used to be a small shrine, and prayed for her eyesight, said the priest. — DC Image

Bonalu at Lal Bazaar dates back to century

Expectations are that cotton may be cultivated in 4.10 lakh acres this Kharif season, up from the 3.85 in the last Kharif in Adilabad district. — Twitter

Paddy farmers shifting to cotton in Adilabad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leaves Parliament House after NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Clueless on Maha MLAs: Assam CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ED asks Sonia to depose in July last week

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

BJP, Congress win 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Karnataka, Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala flash the victory sign as they celebrate their victory in the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)

Oppn parties propose Sharad Pawar as joint candidate in Prez polls

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Hardik Patel says 'I will work as small soldier under leadership of PM Modi'

Hardik Patel (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->