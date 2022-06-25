Murmu files nomination papers for Prez election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh & Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda and NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu during the filing of Murmu's nomination papers for presidential election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination for the top constitutional post.

Top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, YSRC’s V. Vijaysai Reddy and JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh were present on the occasion.

Murmu is pitted against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who is the joint candidate of the Opposition camp is likely to file his nomination on June 27.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Mahohar Lal Khattar and other CMs of BJP ruled states, Union ministers General V.K. Singh (retd), Bhupender Yadav and Giriraj Singh and BJD leader Dr Sasmit Patra were also present at the Parliament building during the nomination filing. AIADMK leader O. Paneerselvam and M. Thambidurai, were also present on the occasion.

The BJP had prepared four set of nominations for Murmu’s candidature.

Besides the Prime Minister, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president were also signatories on the nomination papers.

Every set of nominations has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives. Murmu’s nomination papers were signed by over 500 elected representatives as proposers and seconders.