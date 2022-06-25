BJP notches up attack on TRS ahead of national executive

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh along with Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a press conference at the state BJP office on the national executive meetings to be held in Hyderabad in which Prime Minister Narender Modi and other BJP leaders are scheduled to participate. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: Ahead of its national executive meeting in the city, the BJP stepped up its offensive against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao by launching a ‘Kalvakuntla Countdown Clock’, claiming that Rao and his family have just 529 days left in power.

Saying that it was time to wave KCR a “goodbye,” BJP’s Telangana’s party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh told reporters that “on the 530th day, the BJP will form a new government in Telangana that will work for the people.”

He said that the BJP is ready for the polls even if they are called suddenly if the government chooses to dissolve the House. “The BJP is ready for polls anytime. KCR can try anything to save his sinking boat,” Chugh said.

Chugh said that the KCR government has betrayed the people of the state by promising ‘Bangaru Telangana’ and instead focussed on making his family a ‘Bangaru family’.

The BJP is upping its attack ahead of the executive meeting, where resolutions and poll strategies on the upcoming elections are expected to be passed. Senior leaders, including PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, will be in the city on July 2 and 3.

Chugh said Telangana tops Indian states for corruption, and the state government failed to keep a single promise, “be it jobs for youth, three acres for Dalits, 2-bedroom houses for the poor, or waiving farm loans.”

Indicating that there is interest among TRS leaders to jump ship to the BJP, Chugh said: “I keep getting calls from TRS leaders who complain that they are stifled in the party. Those who truly worked for a separate state have been ignored while KCR sits in the lap of those who opposed statehood. He must also tell the people where his children were when the youth of the state were on the streets during the statehood agitation.”

“It is time for people to wave ‘bye bye’ to KCR,” he said, adding that the ‘Kalvakuntla countdown clock’ would be set up at each BJP office.

Chugh dares KCR to debate policies

The BJP on Saturday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to an open debate on the accomplishments of the state government and the policies of the Central government.

“The TRS keeps claiming that the Central government did nothing for the state. KCR can pick a time, and place of his choice for a debate on this. We will depute our state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the debate,” BJP’s Telangana party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh said.