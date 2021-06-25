Nation Politics 25 Jun 2021 Tamil Nadu CM says w ...
Tamil Nadu CM says will withdraw cases against peaceful protesters under AIADMK rule

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 11:19 am IST
He also confirmed that cases already booked against protesters in connection with Vedanta’s Sterlite unit in Thoothukudi have been withdrawn
Stalin said that the government will withdraw all police cases booked against media houses. (Photo: PTI/File)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on Thursday announced that all the police cases filed against peaceful protesters during the previous AIADMK rule would be withdrawn by the government.

Stalin said that the government will withdraw all police cases filed on people protesting against proposals such as the Theni Neutrino project, Kudankulam nuclear plant, Salem-Chennai Expressway, the three farm laws, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those cases booked against media houses. Stalin also confirmed that cases already booked against protesters in connection with Vedanta’s Sterlite unit in Thoothukudi have been withdrawn.

 

Further responding to requests made by members in the Assembly, Stalin said that the cases filed during AIADMK rule will be thoroughly checked and appropriate action will be taken regarding protesters booked in other cases as well.

Meanwhile, as part of other announcements, Stalin said that large industries will be set up in northern districts of the state which will provide employment to 22,000 people. Stalin said he firmly believed that appropriate employment opportunities for youngsters will act as a foundation for their growth and as well as for Tamil society. Therefore, such projects in the first phase would come up in the backward northern regions of Cheyyar and Tindivanam, he said.

 

Refurbishing projects from the previous DMK rule, Stalin confirmed that 240 settlements, where people belonging to all communities will live together, will be set up under the new Periyar memorial egalitarian neighbourhoods (Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram). Further, as part of the DMK’s election manifesto that assured Rs 1,000 crore for the renovation of temples, in the first phase, 100 temples will be renovated at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic and its preparedness, Stalin said, “There should not be a third wave of the virus, but if it was to emerge, the government is prepared to tackle it.” Since the DMK government took charge, 65 lakh vaccines have been administered, he said

 

Stalin blamed the AIADMK government for not effectively containing the spread of the virus in the second wave from February to April and demanded that the AIADMK take responsibility for it.

...
