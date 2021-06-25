Nation Politics 25 Jun 2021 PM Modi meets J& ...
PM Modi meets J&K leaders, seeks support for delimitation, fresh elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 25, 2021, 9:01 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 9:01 am IST
The statement said that PM Modi has displayed 'democratic spirit, national agenda and longer-term vision'
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Hyderabad: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and assured that the Union Territory will get a full statehood "at right time", the Telangana BJP lauded the prime minister's move and said that his initiatives highlights his government's national agenda of 'Ek Bharat, Sresht Bharat'.

In a statement issued by Telangana BJP, K.Krishna Saagar Rao, the chief spokesperson of the party, said that the prime minister's move is both historic and path-breaking.

 

"PM Narendra Modi has kept his commitment to initiate the electoral process in the state, which he has promised during the annulment of Article 370 in August 2019," the party statement added.

The statement said that PM Modi has displayed "democratic spirit, national agenda and longer-term vision" by bringing all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir together on one platform.

"This initiative once again demonstrates PM Modi's statesmanship," the statement said, and added that the meeting "explicitly" highlights the integrity, trust, respect and reliability that PM Modi enjoys "even amongst his stark political adversaries".

 

In a major initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that he was committed to remove “Dilli ki doori” as well as “Dil ki doori”, and also reiterated that he was committed to restoring full statehood to J&K at an “appropriate time”.

The prime minister expressed his views at a marathon meeting of over three hours with 14 top J&K leaders from eight different parties, which included four former CMs -- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Home minister Amit Shah and national security adviser Ajit Doval were among those present.

 

This is the first time top political leaders from J&K held detailed talks with Prime Minister Modi and other Central leaders like Amit Shah since J&K’s special status under Article 370 was abolished in August 2019 and the state was split up into two Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

