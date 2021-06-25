Nation Politics 25 Jun 2021 Congress leader Oomm ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leader Oommen Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2021, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 1:47 pm IST
Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, had also been called to Delhi by Gandhi earlier
Chandy said after the recent reorganisation in the party in Kerala, he had come to Delhi to express "our sentiments to the leadership" and maintained that there was no difference of opinion with regard to the decisions. (DC file image)
 Chandy said after the recent reorganisation in the party in Kerala, he had come to Delhi to express "our sentiments to the leadership" and maintained that there was no difference of opinion with regard to the decisions. (DC file image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Friday met party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and expressed his displeasure at the manner in which recent leadership changes had been brought about in the party in Kerala.

Chandy's visit to Delhi was days after the high command appointed V D Satheshan and K Sudhakaran as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and KPCC president respectively after the severe drubbing the party-led UDF received in the April6 assembly polls.

 

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, had also been called to Delhi by Gandhi earlier.

The meeting with Rahul Gandhi comes amid reports that Chandy and Chennithala were reportedly miffed with the decisions, taken ignoring interests of their respective factions.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the former Congress president and Wayanad MP, Chandy said after the recent reorganisation in the party in Kerala, he had come to Delhi to express "our sentiments to the leadership" and maintained that there was no difference of opinion with regard to the decisions.

 

"Everyone is prepared to accept the decisions of the high command and everyone is bound to do so. But the manner in which they were implemented, there was some displeasure" , the former chief minister said, adding he was fully satisfied with the talks with Gandhi.

...
Tags: oomen chandy, rahul gandhi, wayanad mp, ramesh chennithala, v d satheesan, k sudhakaran
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

MC Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting.

M C Josephine resigns as Kerala Women's Commission chairperson after row over remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi

The top court was hearing three appeals including that of the state government challenging the high court's denial for filing of affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak. (PTI)

Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata, law minister

The Kerala High Court had granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week and had directed her to appear before police today for interrogation. (Twitter)

Sedition case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi asks Jammu and Kashmir leaders to help in delimitation, polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir leaders. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham