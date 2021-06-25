Nation Politics 25 Jun 2021 AP warns against Air ...
Nation, Politics

AP warns against Airport Authority Amendment Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 25, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Says could lead to monopoly of private players
Margani Bharat, YSRC Parliamentary Party Chief Whip, who is on the civil aviation parliamentary standing committee, opposed the Bill in the Airport Economic Regulatory Committee meeting at New Delhi. (Photo:Facebook @MarganiBharat)
 Margani Bharat, YSRC Parliamentary Party Chief Whip, who is on the civil aviation parliamentary standing committee, opposed the Bill in the Airport Economic Regulatory Committee meeting at New Delhi. (Photo:Facebook @MarganiBharat)

KAKINADA: The state government has strongly opposed some amendments in the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021 as they would lead to monopolisation in the civil aviation sector.

Margani Bharat, YSRC Parliamentary Party Chief Whip, who is on the civil aviation parliamentary standing committee, opposed the Bill in the Airport Economic Regulatory Committee meeting at New Delhi on Thursday and raised several issues that he said would prove harmful to airports and passengers.

 

He clarified that the state was not opposing privatization, but would oppose monopoly in privatisation. He said that the amendment of Section 2(i) of the parent Act has a very deep meaning and the repercussions would be terrible.

He said that the intention behind the proposed amendment was to privatise airports under AAI and the Centre would bundle or pair some airports and impose development charges and other tariffs on passengers to benefit the concessionaire.

He said that the foundation for the bill was in 2019 as the then AAI chairman made a statement in 2019 that Vijayawada and Tirupati airports would be privatised. Bharat said that he had opposed the statement at that time. The MP said that Rs 750 crore was allocated for the expansion and modernisation of Vijayawada and Rs 200 crore for the Tirupati airport.

 

He questioned how AAI and ministry of civil aviation were justifying the move for privatisation after investing nearly Rs 1,000 crore for their expansion and modernisation. He said that there are six airports in Andhra Pradesh and three of them are international airports. Kurnool airport started its operations in March and can’t assess its viability while Rajamahendravaram airport is incurring losses Rs 32.84 crore.

Now once this Bill becomes an Act, the ministry will hand over all these airports to private players either through bunching or pairing and the private players would fleece passengers.

 

Bharat said that the civil aviation ministry has decided to sell its residuary stake in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports and the government has given these airports on PPP mode and concessioners are allowed to operate for 25 to 30 years. If GOI stakes are sold, there will not be any control on airports.

Infographics:

-  Margani Bharat says India is the fastest-growing aviation sector between 2014-15 and 2019-20 at nearly 15 per cent.

- In Andhra Pradesh, the growth has gone up from 28 lakh to 55 lakh, much higher than the national average.

 

- AAI’s vision till 2026 is to be the pre-eminent air navigation service provider with global recognition, thereby acting as a catalyst for economic growth in the areas they serve.

...
Tags: margani bharat, ysrc, civil aviation, parliamentary standing committee, airport economic regulatory committee, monopoly privatisation, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Telangana HC orders magisterial probe into custodial death of Dalit woman

There are also those who fear men might lose their virility if they got vaccinated. (PTI Photo)

Vaccine hesitancy is very real

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Twitter India MD gets relief, nocoercive action, says Karnataka HC

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said that the outlawed outfit would not achieve anything with their ideologies and violence. (Representational Image: PTI)

Maoists should be counselled by their kin: Ramagundam top cop



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

West Bengal Governor in Delhi as 24 BJP MLAs skip meet

The 50 BJP MLAs on Monday pressed for the use of the anti-defection law on Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy for his return to the TMC from their party last week and his calls to 10 others to follow him. — DC Image

2 more Congress MLAs back Siddaramaiah as CM candidate in next assembly election

Reacting to the statements by a few MLAs, Siddaramaiah said they were personal views of the individuals and not the opinion of the party. (PTI Photo)

Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag faction expels five party MPs

Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Mr Paras, the youngest brother of Chirag Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House on Monday evening. — PTI

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham