We are committed to further improving urban infrastructure: PM Modi

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 11:41 am IST
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to further improving urban infrastructure and will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of housing for all. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to further improving urban infrastructure and will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of housing for all.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Four years ago, today we started important initiatives PM Awas Yojana (U), AMRUT, Smart Cities with the aim of #TransformingUrbanLandscape in India. These initiatives have not only helped usher in a new paradigm of urban development but have also transformed crores of lives."

 

In another tweet, he said, "These initiatives have seen record investment, speed, use of technology and public participation. We are committed to further improving urban infrastructure. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil the dream of Housing for All, which will give wings to crores of aspirations."

Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide affordable housing to the urban poor.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) aims at giving basic civic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, urban transport, parks to improve the quality of life for all especially the poor and the disadvantaged.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp, pmay, infrastructure, housing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


