Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 25 Jun 2019 Muslim's person ...
Nation, Politics

Muslim's personal issue, nothing acceptable outside Quran: Azam Khan on Triple Talaq

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Khan said politics divides communities who otherwise have fraternal bonds.
Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan said in the Lok Sabha that the issue of triple Talaq was a personal matter of Muslims and nothing else will be acceptable except that mentioned in the Holy Quran. (Photo: File)
 Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan said in the Lok Sabha that the issue of triple Talaq was a personal matter of Muslims and nothing else will be acceptable except that mentioned in the Holy Quran. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan said in the Lok Sabha that the issue of triple Talaq was a personal matter of Muslims and nothing else will be acceptable except that mentioned in the Holy Quran.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Khan also objected to remarks of BJP leader and union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi where he had asked if those who do not accept Vande Mataram have a right to live in the country.

 

"The constitution is a temple. You cannot force anything. The country should run by the constitution, that is what we want. If that is not done it will be not good for the country," he said.

Targeting the BJP-led government which has brought a Bill on triple Talaq to replace an ordinance, he said those who portray to be sympathisers of women should also speak about their troubles.

"There was reference to triple talaq. One who accepts single Talaq, let it be, one who accepts two, let it be, one who accepts three, let it be, one who does not accept, let it be. I say it is our personal issue and what the Quran orders, what it decides, nothing else will be accepted," he said.

Khan said he has an apprehension that people may start distancing themselves from the institution of marriage and start feeling scared of it and there could be an increase in the live-in relationships.

"Let us bring our relations back and think of a better India", he said.

Khan said politics divides communities who otherwise have fraternal bonds.

The Samajwadi Party leader said that a big mandate had also brought responsibilities on the BJP and country's progress will not be complete without progress of the Muslim community.

He alleged that thousands of Muslim families were not allowed to vote in his Rampur constituency.

"Seventy seven thousand red cards were given," he said and added that the families were asked not to come out of their houses.

...
Tags: triple talaq, quran, azam khan, muslim community, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

State police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

19-yr-old Hyd girl commits suicide after being counselled for excessive use of mobile

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said. CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI. (Photo: ANI)

6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

When police entered the flat, they found the decomposed bodies of the two lying on beds. (Representational Image)

‘Depressed’ techie, mother commit suicide in Mumbai, bodies found in bed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
 

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

The rear is where the magic will happen and these are the reasons for the drastic increase in price of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
 

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP parliamentary party meet postponed due to Rajasthan unit chief's death

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

No TMC govt will be left in WB: Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zilla parishad members join BJP

Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, assembly lawmaker Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ @KailashOnline)

Funding won't come in way of defence preparedness: Rajnath Singh

Replying to queries during Question Hour, the minister said the government will not allow any compromise on the defence preparedness due to capital constraints. (Photo: File)

Bullet train to affect 54,000 mangroves, Maharashtra denies flood risk

‘There will be no chopping of trees and there will be no threat of flooding to some parts of Navi Mumbai. The pillars (of the project) will be high and hence will not damage the environment much,’ state transport minister Diwakar Raote said. (Photo: Twitter | @DRaote)

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passed away at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham