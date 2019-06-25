Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 25 Jun 2019 DMK calls Tamil Nadu ...
Nation, Politics

DMK calls Tamil Nadu govt most corrupt; dubs AIADMK slave of BJP

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
The BJP members countered Maran's attack, saying that he cannot use offensive expressions against a state government in Lok Sabha.
DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran accused the AIADMK government. (Photo: ANI)
 DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran accused the AIADMK government. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK on Tuesday called it the "most corrupt" government in the country and said it was a "slave" of the BJP, triggering protests from the treasury benches.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran accused the AIADMK government of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu.

 

"Your alliance in Tamil Nadu is complacent. They are not worried. The most corrupt government is functioning in Tamil Nadu. It is not worried about resolving the problems of the state. They are only interested in making money," he said.

The BJP members countered Maran's attack, saying that he cannot use offensive expressions against a state government in Lok Sabha.

Raising a point of order, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said: "The member is using the word corrupt against the AIADMK government. This is Parliament. You can't do it here."

But Maran was more offensive. "President's speech talks of anti-corruption. I have every right to talk about corruption. There are several cases filed against ministers in the state government," he said.

This time another BJP member Rajiv Pratap Rudy objected to his remarks and raised a point of order.

"Where does Tamil Nadu find mention in the President's address," he asked.

Responding to Rudy's objections, Maran said: "I understand the loyalty. They are allies. It is the duty of the master to take care of the slaves."

AIADMK, which is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has a lone member in Lok Sabha.

This time Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal stepped in seeking expunging of the word slaves.

"How can you use such a word. Nobody is a slave here. Neither the BJP, nor the AIADMK," Meghwal said.

Amid the uproar, Maran highlighted the water crisis in Chennai and accusing the state government of "complacency" in dealing with the situation in Tamil Nadu.

"There was a severe water crisis in 2004 when the erstwhile Chief Minister Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and the UPA government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crores for a desalination plant to be implemented in Chennai. But AIADMK is complacent. Yesterday DMK President M K Stalin staged a protest for the people," he said.

"Pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below one percent. We are going through a severe water crisis," he added.

The DMK had held a protest on Monday against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai with its workers carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

Stalin, who led the protest, said, "The pot is here but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has not done anything to resolve the issue."

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's water reservoirs have gone dry. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

...
Tags: tamil nadu government, aiadmk, dmk, bjp, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

To deal with the terror threats, forces have deployed, apart from regular units, six specialised Quick Action Teams (QATs) which are equipped with ultra-modern gadgets and have been part of over 30 successful counter-insurgency operations since January 1 last year. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Ahead of Shah’s Kashmir visit, forces plan to deal with any attack on Amarnath Yatra

LPA is the average rainfall received across the country as a whole during the southwest monsoon, for a 50-year period. (Photo: Representational image)

Farmers advised to sow crops as monsoon expected to go stronger

He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'After decades, India has given strong mandate': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
 

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

The news of PM Modi writing back to the 11-year old girl was shared by her father on Twitter.(Twitter/@ravinderyadava)
 

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

Meghan has always been a fan of delicate jewellery, opting for small bracelets and earrings rather than borrowing the rather heavier pieces from the royal collection like Kate does. (Photo: Instagram)
 

NASA astronauts, space station crew mates return to Earth after 204 days

Anne McClain being helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she and the other astronauts landed in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutee Chand wants Kangana Ranaut to be the lead actress for her biopic

Dutee grabbed the headlines after she revealed that she is a lesbian, and she’s engaged in a same-sex relationship with her friend. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Priyanka Gandhi's revamp plan in UP

The Congress leader is said to be upset with party activists working as the proxies of senior leaders. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra govt increases monthly remuneration for freedom fighters

Maharashtra government increased the monthly remuneration for all the freedom fighters here on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Dayanidhi Maran attacks AIADMK govt for its complacency in tackling water crisis

The DMK on Monday held a protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai with its workers carrying empty plastic pots in their hands. (Photo: File)

'Nothing in our hands': Irrigation Minister as K'taka farmers' strike enters day 5

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar was forcefully stopped by the agitated farmers to lay down their demands before him. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh, T'gana CMs to discuss water issues on June 28: source

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his then Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu had met in the national capital for a meeting convened by then Union water resources minister Uma Bharti on Krishna and Godavari river water related issues and various projects on them. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham