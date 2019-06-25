Cricket World Cup 2019

BJP parliamentary party meet postponed due to Rajasthan unit chief's death

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 9:12 am IST
The new date for the meeting which would be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been announced yet.
A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
New Delhi: A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary party, which was scheduled on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini.

The new date for the meeting which would be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been announced yet.

 

The 75-year-old BJP leader breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday.

Ruling BJP's first parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing session and after JP Nadda's election as the working president was scheduled to take place here in the morning.

