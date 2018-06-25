search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Stay away from leaders using social media for unrest: Bihar CM veiled attack at Oppn

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 25, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Observers believe the references made were targeted at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who has been taking swipe at Nitish Kumar on social media.
BIhar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of former Prime Minister V P Singh's birth anniversary at Patna's Rabindra Bhawan. (Photo: File/PTI)
 BIhar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of former Prime Minister V P Singh’s birth anniversary at Patna’s Rabindra Bhawan. (Photo: File/PTI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday urged the masses to stay away from political leaders who use social media platform for misleading people for the sake of votes.

He said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of former Prime Minister V P Singh’s birth anniversary at Patna’s Rabindra Bhawan.

 

“Some people have the tendency to keep writing things on social media without having any understanding about the issue. My observation is that they give statements or write on social media to create disturbances and seek votes. But I have never bothered about these things because I only believe in the development of the state and work for people”, Nitish Kumar said.

Observers are of the opinion that the references made during the event were targeted at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who has been active recently in taking a swipe at Bihar chief minister on the social media platform.

They pointed out that Tejashwi Yadav over the weekend had used words like “Dhritarashtra” for CM Nitish Kumar on Twitter and mocked at him for his silence on issues like corruption in government transfers.

In another tweet earlier this week, Tejashwi Yadav had criticized state government and the chief minister for deteriorating law and order situation and rising crime against women in Bihar.

His back to back tweets had created a flutter in the political circle and the JD(U) reacted strongly by calling the statement “politically motivated” and referring to him as “twitter boy who has limited knowledge in governance”.

Political analysts say that Nitish Kumar was among few political leaders in Bihar who started social media platform for issuing statements against his opponents in 2014.

During the 2015 assembly elections, Nitish Kumar joined hands with poll strategist Prashant Kishore to issue statements and highlight the failures of the opposition parties.

Tags: nitish kumar, jd(u), rjd, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




