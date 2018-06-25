Son, don’t antagonise Centre over Cauvery Board: Gowda to HD Kumaraswamy

Minister Jayamala, who received Skoch award for Mathrasri scheme of the Women and Child Department in New Delhi recently, displays it along with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Despite a setback to the state due to formation of the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB), former Prime Minister Mr H.D. Deve Gowda has advised Chief Minister Mr H.D. Kumaraswamy not to get into a confrontation with the Centre on this issue.

Instead, Mr Gowda has advised his son to submit a detailed report on rain in the Cauvery basin, water availability, water requirements of the state and a plan on how to solve the problem over water sharing within the ambit of the Supreme Court judgment.

Accepting the advice, Mr Kumaraswamy on Sunday held a day-long meeting with water resource, legal and agricultural experts to prepare a detailed report, for submitting it to various departments of the Centre.

Besides, he has decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday, seeking a fair hearing for the state in the Board. On Saturday night, Mr Kumaraswamy had a long meeting with Mr Deve Gowda over formation of the Board.

Mr Gowda explained the adverse effects, if the state adopted a confrontational path with the Centre now as the Board is likely to take a lenient stand vis-a-vis Tamil Nadu Instead, the state should provide minute details on Cauvery water and the requirements of the state to the board, he stressed. He cited an example from 2007, when he got 11 tmc ft of water for Bengaluru city for drinking purposes alone.

Meanwhile Mr Kumaraswamy, while preparing a detailed report, also asked the officials to write a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to ensure the state gets a fair hearing in the Board. The letter will be sent to the PM on Monday.