search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

On 43rd anniversary of Emergency, Jaitley likens Indira Gandhi to Hitler

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jun 25, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 4:20 pm IST
Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, 'Both Hitler and Indira Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution'.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley is writing posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency under a three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited'. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Arun Jaitley is writing posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency under a three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Slamming the Congress party on the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, imposed in the year 1975, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday accused former prime minister Indira Gandhi of transforming democracy into dictatorship, further likening her to Hitler. The Union Minister further said that her actions echoed Hitler's “Reichstag” episode.

Drawing a comparison between Indira Gandhi and Hitler, the Union Minister said the two leaders never abrogated the Constitution.

 

 

 

Highlighting the political situation of that time, Jaitley said an atmosphere of fear and terror prevailed in the country with all political activity coming to a halt.

 

 

The Union Minister also discussed how the press was subdued during the emergency and Congress pushed the idea of single-party democracy through its paper, National Herald.    

 

 

The BJP leader also recalled the famous “Indira is India and India is Indira” quote by the then Congress president Devakanta Barua. Jaitley remembered Jayaprakash Narayan telling Indira Gandhi in a letter, "Do not equate yourself with the nation. India is immortal, you are not”.

 

 

Jaitley, who is writing posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency under a three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited', also said the lesson from Emergency is, "If you curb free speech and allow only propaganda, you become the first victim of propaganda because you start believing that your own propaganda is the truth and the full truth."

 

 

The senior minister has drawn parallels between the German dictator Hitler and Indira Gandhi in the past too.

On Sunday, in the first part of his series, Jaitley had recalled how more than four decades ago the government led by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed ‘phoney Emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed.’

 

Tags: arun jaitley, indira gandhi, 1975 emergency, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

hildren play on a water-logged street at King's Circle after heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Microsoft Xbox to get Razer's gaming keyboard and mice support

Microsoft and Razer have reportedly presented their plans at the annual Xfest event for developers.
 

13 members of under-16 soccer team trapped in flooded cave complex in Thailand

A navy commander overseeing the search said he was hopeful the 12 twelve boys and their 20-year-old coach would be rescued. (Photo: Facebook / Love Mae Sai)
 

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to follow their own tradition and choose close family friends and former Royal members of staff for the honour. (Photo: AP)
 

A billion GB of data in 5ml tube: Meet DNA data storage

Another major benefit of DNA as storage media is that is hack proof.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 19:9 display notch, dual rear cameras launched

The Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android-based MIUI 9.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Siddu video goes viral, Dr G Parameshwar offers more board posts to pacify him?

A file picture of former chief minister Siddaramaiah with Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna at Shanthivana near Dharmasthala.

‘Congmen feel those who toiled should have got berths’

Eshwar Khandre, Senior Congress leader.

Rename Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru after APJ Abdul Kalam: BJP

The Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Mehbooba Mufti denies BJP's charges, says PDP never wavered on alliance

PDP supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said several 'false charges' have been levelled against her party. (Photo: File/AFP)

MK Stalin, other DMK workers booked for protesting against TN Governor

During the protest, Stalin demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit on grounds of his party workers being detained in Trichy.(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham