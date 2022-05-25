Parties keep watch on shady deals of leaders

The leader pointed to incidents in Adilabad district, where private schools with political support are also encroaching upon government land. — Representational image/DC

ADILABAD: Following recent claims over the involvement of BJP, TRS and Congress leaders in cases of land grabbing and sand mining, the high commands of political parties are tightening their vigil on members in the run-up to next year’s state elections.

Political sources said that politicos engage in such crimes to make a quick buck.

A senior leader of the Congress said, “In most cases, leaders of different parties may be political opponents, but they are friends in illegal businesses.”

The leader pointed to incidents in Adilabad district, where private schools with political support are also encroaching upon government land.

Sources said that politicians also use such incidents to defame their opponents and gain political mileage.

Political analysts also concurred that members of opposing parties collude in such crimes and share the money as per their political standing.