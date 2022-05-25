Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2022 Global level medical ...
Global level medical services to be provided in Warangal, says Errabelli

Errabelli said an X-ray machine was set up at a cost of Rs 15 lakh along with ultrasound scanner costing Rs 40 lakh
Hanamkonda: After Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced Warangal district as a health hub by, medical services would be upgraded said panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He promised “global level medical services” in the district.

The minister accompanied by government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated the  Rs 2.14 crore CT Scan machine at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

 

Speaking at the event to mark the inaugural, he said an X-ray machine was set up at a cost of Rs 15 lakh along with ultrasound scanner costing Rs 40 lakh. Steps were being taken to set up an MRI machine costing Rs 12 crore. Three hundred beds, 80 ICU beds and 175 ventilator beds had been added to the hospital. Two oxygen tanks were established along with an oxygen plant

Dayakar Rao said that focusing on sanitation, in view of recent incidents, the tenders of the old sanitation agency were suspended and steps were taken for a replacement. For about 135 posts, 80 assistant professors and civil assistant surgeons had been selected and the rest of the vacancies would be filled soon, he said.

 

The construction of a 24-storey building to host a multi-super speciality hospital, costing Rs 1,100 crore,  was going at a brisk pace, he added. City Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, district collector B. Gopi, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Chandrasekhar were present.

Location: India, Telangana


