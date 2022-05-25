Jagan responsible for Konaseema terror, says Atchannaidu

The TD state president (in picture) named a YSRC activist Annam Sai as being responsible for the violence at Amalapuram. — DC Image

VISAKHAPATNAM: TD state president K. Atchannaidu on Tuesday accused Jagan Mohan Reddy government and ruling YSRC of orchestrating Konaseema violence to divert attention of public from the Kakinada Dalit murder case.

Atchannaidu alleged that rioters and arsonists belonging to the ruling party had burnt down houses of their minister and MLA even as police watched silently.

He maintained that the Chief Minister has become unsettled after his party MLC's involvement in the murder of a Dalit murder, particularly in the wake of his government failing on all fronts. On top of it, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's Badude Badudu campaign has been getting a rousing response from all sections of the society following increased taxes and skyrocketing prices.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Atchannaidu charged that ruling party had no choice but to orchestrate something for diverting attention of the public.

The TD state president named a YSRC activist Annam Sai as being responsible for the violence at Amalapuram. “There are photos showing Annam Sai hugging Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and felicitating minister Pinipe Viswaroop. Yet, the home minister and other ministers have made baseless allegations that Telugu Desam has triggered the tensions,” Atchannaidu pointed out.

Pointing to flaws, he asked why police had allowed a huge gathering when section 144 had been in force in Konaseema district headquarters town. More so, while the rioters had been going on a rampage, the SP had been moving around without any safety equipment. Further, there is only one police station in Amalapuram. Its CI has been on leave for over two weeks and no in-charge had been appointed, he added.