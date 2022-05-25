Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2022 Andhra Pradesh to ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to make Visakhapatnam a unicorn startup hub: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published May 25, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2022, 6:42 am IST
To encourage more start-ups set-up their offices in AP, the CM held discussions with their top brass at the World Economic Forum
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with EaseMytrip Co Founder Prashanth Pitti at Davos on Wednesday. (By arrangement)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with EaseMytrip Co Founder Prashanth Pitti at Davos on Wednesday. (By arrangement)

DAVOS / VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn startups and assured them that the state government would make Vishakapatnam a unicorn startups hub.

To encourage more start-ups to set-up their offices in AP, the chief minister held discussions with their top brass at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, officials said.

 

The CM discussed with industrialists and start-up founders on decisions to be taken in terms of policy and assured them that all possible steps would be taken to develop startups and provide them with all the necessary resources.

During the interaction, Jagan said the government will take steps to make Visakhapatnam a hub for unicorn startups.

The CM said, “The AP government is determined to intensify the Visakhapatnam-based startup activities and extended an invitation to all. Vizag will be made the start-up hub of Andhra.”

 

BYJU'S Vice President Public Policy Susmit Sarkar said the firm would extend full support to the education sector in Andhra Pradesh. They would set up a Research and Development Centre and provide BYJU'S curriculum to state students.

Coin Switch Kuber Founder and Group CEO Ashish Singhal discussed with the CM the scope for providing scientific technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh and offered necessary help.

Jagan interacted with co-founder of 'EaseMyTrip' Prashant Pitti on the tourism sector in the state. Pitti said they would give importance to tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Meesho Founder, CEO Vidith Atreya, Byju's vice president on public policy Sushmit Sarkar, Coinswitch Kuber founder and group CEO Ashish Singhal, EaseMyTrip founder Prashant Pitti, VH. AI founder Satish Jaya Kumar and Coursera vice president Kevin Mills were among those who met the Chief Minister.

...
Tags: ceos of startups invited to vizag, coin switch kuber founder and group ceo ashish singhal, 'easemytrip' prashant pitti, vizag unicorn startup hub
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 26 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Calling it highly improper, Shiv Sena's Saamna editorial asked, “It is another thing that the Congress and DMK are in alliance in Tamil Nadu. But what kind of a political culture is this where a CM (in picture) hugging and felicitating the killer of a former prime minister?” — PTI

Shiv Sena slams Stalin for meeting Rajiv assassination convict

Goutham Reddy’s (in picture) younger brother Mekapati Vikram would be the YSR Congress nominee. Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy gave his nod for his candidature last month. The BJP said it would field a candidate. — Twitter

Polls in Atmakur on June 23

The DGP held a tele-conference with the Eluru DIG and the SPs on Wednesday to take stock of the developments in Konaseema district. The DGP said seven cases were booked and 46 agitators were arrested. Special teams were formed to nab 72 suspects. — By arrangement

Amalapuram violence: Home minister lauds efforts of police personnel

IndiGo operates services between Kadapa and Hyderabad every day while the services between Kadapa - Vijayawada and Kadapa-Chennai are available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. — Representational image/DC

Air connectivity from Kadapa to other cities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yasin Malik jailed for life in NIA terror funds case

JKLF chief Yasin Malik. (PTI)

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)

Spicejet faces ransomware attack; flights impacted

As the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'. (Representational image: PTI)

India joins US-led IPEF for trade in Indo-Pacific

From L-R: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Japan an 'indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chairman of NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo during a meeting in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->