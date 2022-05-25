Andhra Pradesh to make Visakhapatnam a unicorn startup hub: CM Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with EaseMytrip Co Founder Prashanth Pitti at Davos on Wednesday. (By arrangement)

DAVOS / VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn startups and assured them that the state government would make Vishakapatnam a unicorn startups hub.

To encourage more start-ups to set-up their offices in AP, the chief minister held discussions with their top brass at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, officials said.

The CM discussed with industrialists and start-up founders on decisions to be taken in terms of policy and assured them that all possible steps would be taken to develop startups and provide them with all the necessary resources.

During the interaction, Jagan said the government will take steps to make Visakhapatnam a hub for unicorn startups.

The CM said, “The AP government is determined to intensify the Visakhapatnam-based startup activities and extended an invitation to all. Vizag will be made the start-up hub of Andhra.”

BYJU'S Vice President Public Policy Susmit Sarkar said the firm would extend full support to the education sector in Andhra Pradesh. They would set up a Research and Development Centre and provide BYJU'S curriculum to state students.

Coin Switch Kuber Founder and Group CEO Ashish Singhal discussed with the CM the scope for providing scientific technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh and offered necessary help.

Jagan interacted with co-founder of 'EaseMyTrip' Prashant Pitti on the tourism sector in the state. Pitti said they would give importance to tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.

Meesho Founder, CEO Vidith Atreya, Byju's vice president on public policy Sushmit Sarkar, Coinswitch Kuber founder and group CEO Ashish Singhal, EaseMyTrip founder Prashant Pitti, VH. AI founder Satish Jaya Kumar and Coursera vice president Kevin Mills were among those who met the Chief Minister.