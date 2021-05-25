TRS MLA, tahsildar booked in land row

Rachakonda police on Monday registered a case against Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA from Uppal constituency Bethi Subhas Reddy and Kapra tahsildar K. Goutham Kumar for allegedly intimidating a property owner in March this year. (Photo: Facebook @subhasbethitrs)

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police on Monday registered a case against Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA from Uppal constituency Bethi Subhas Reddy and Kapra tahsildar K. Goutham Kumar for allegedly intimidating a property owner in March this year. Following directions from the local court in Medchal, the Jawaharnagar police of the Rachakonda commissionerate booked the case.

“Kapra tahsildar K. Goutham Kumar, without giving any notice or orders of court, came with a group of persons stating that they were from the revenue department and forcibly removed part of the fence of a property in survey number 152 of Kapra village in March. The driver of the JCB even attempted to kill my client J. Nagaraju," alleged the complainant Mekala Srinivas Yadav.

Though the complainant had served a copy of the High Court orders to Goutham Kumar, the tahsildar threatened and verbally abused him, Srinivas Yadav said.

Later in the same evening on March 16, Goutham Kumar and Subhas Reddy called the complainant and his clients to settle the matter in a hotel and again threatened with dire consequences.

Five days after the incident, on March 21, while Srinivas Yadav was in Jawaharnagar area, he alleged that some miscreants surrounded him and threatened him with firearms to settle the matter.

Alleging that Goutham Kumar and Subhas Reddy tampered and created fabricated revenue records, reports, and court documents purporting the lands to be government lands, the complainant approached the local court. After examining the documents, the local court directed the police to book a case against the accused and investigate the matter.

Subsequently, the Jawaharnagar police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 166-A (public servant disobeying direction of law), 167 (public servant framing incorrect document), 168 (public servant unlawfully engaging in trade), 170 (personation of public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document to be a forged document), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) and further investigation is underway.