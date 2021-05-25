No toxic substance in Anandaiah’s mix, says Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas

After inaugurating a 30-bed German Shed for Coronavirus patients at Eluru in West Godavari district, Nani told media that people need not have any apprehensions or reservations over the issue. (Photo: facebook @AllaNani)

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas alias Nani, who holds the Medical and Health portfolio, said a committee of medical experts appointed by the state government has found no harmful or toxics substances in Anandaiah’s concoction that claims to cure Covid-19.

After inaugurating a 30-bed German Shed for Coronavirus patients at Eluru in West Godavari district, Nani told media that people need not have any apprehensions or reservations over the issue.

The minister, however, clarified that experts of ICMR, who are also studying the mix being provided by Anandaiah, are yet to submit their report. He said only based on the central institution’s report could the state government take a decision on efficacy of the concoction. He clarified that there is no truth in “allopathic lobby” trying to undermine the ayurvedic medicine.

On Covid-19, Nani said to increase the number of beds for treating Coronavirus patients, temporary German Sheds are being set up in all districts of the state. He pointed out that one of these sheds has already been set up in Eluru within a span of five days, where another 20 beds may be added. He underlined that all German-Shed facilities will be continuously monitored by doctors, have air conditioning and bio-toilets, apart from other facilities.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the central oxygen system at the Government Hospital in Eluru in the presence of East Godavari district collector Karthikeya Misra, superintendent of police Narayana Naick and others.

Meanwhile, the much-publicised report of ICMR team on Bonigi Anandaiah concoction has not yet been received. People have been pinning hopes on a green signal from the organisation so that its distribution could be resumed.

Sources, however, pointed to TTD chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy’s statement that ICMR has handed over the matter to Ministry of Ayush for a final decision.

Stopping the distribution of concoction challenged in HC

A petition was filed in the AP High Court here on Monday, challenging the state government’s move to stop distribution of concoction to treat coronavirus patients by B. Anandaiah at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district.

The petitioner M. Uma Maheswara Naidu through his counsel Y. Balaji petitioned the court that stoppage of distribution of concoction was leading to deaths. The petitioner said that Anandaiah was distributing the medicine for the last one month and it was curing the patients and also improving levels of immunity of infected persons. He also said that when hospitals were expressing helplessness, patients were being brought to Krishnapatnam for his medicine. The patients have been recovering after taking the medicine given by him.

He pleaded the court to issue an order to direct both the Centre and the state government to approve the concoction as ayurvedic medicine prepared by the Anandaiah and also provide the raw material in bulk besides protecting the rights of Andhaiah. He also asked for interim direction to the state government to resume distribution of the concoction.