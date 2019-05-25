Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India's lower order will comprise match-winners like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) LIVE| ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ warm-up match LIVE, Ravindra Jadeja rescues India
 
Nation Politics 25 May 2019 YSRCP chief Jagan Mo ...
Nation, Politics

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Modi on Tomorrow

PTI
Published May 25, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Reddy is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government in the meeting.
The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status. (Photo: File)
 The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday.

Reddy, whose party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government in the meeting, sources said Saturday.

 

The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status.

According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in the national capital tomorrow morning and will meet the prime minister at noon.

After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials here, the source added. Reddy will take oath as new Chief Minister of the state on May 30 in Vijayawada.

Earlier Saturday he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: ys jaganmohan reddy, narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mamata Banerjee addressing the press conference (Photo: ANI)

'Offered to resign, want to work for party,' says Mamata Banerjee

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Narendra Modi unanimously elected as leader of BJP parliamentary party

Photo: Represenational image

Rafale: Centre wants SC to dismiss all review petitions

The lone CPI(M)-led government in the country had organised mass public meetings, cultural fiestas and exhibitions to mark its first and second anniversaries on May 25. (Photo: File)

After massive LS debacle, Pinarayi govt has muted 3rd anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

While the face of the handset will retain the same design, the biggest cosmetic changes will be seen on the rear of the iPhone 11. (Photo: MacRumors)
 

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in-ceremony on May 29

BJD chief and Odisha's incumbent Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: File)

Make state-centric policies, enhance constructive politics: Stalin to PM Modi

DMK chief M K Stalin (Photo: File)

Post results, BJP's Roopa Ganguly warns of violence in WB

The ruling TMC has won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. (Photo: File/PTI)

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Modi tomorrow

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11. (Photo: File)

Elections come and go, shouldn't lose conscience: Gambhir to Kejriwal

Gambhir asserted that he would not make any false promises to the people of Delhi and will focus on making the city the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham