LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 25 May 2019 Seer who vowed to di ...
Nation, Politics

Seer who vowed to die if Digvijay Singh loses vanishes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 25, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Singh was defeated by his nearest BJP rival Pragya Singh Thakur by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes in the seat.
Digvijay Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Digvijay Singh (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Hindu seer who had vowed to take “live samadhi” (burial) if Congress candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Digvijay Singh lost the polls, has remained incommunicado after the latter bit the dust in the elections.

Mahamandaleswar Swamy Bairagyanand, a member of Panchayati Niranjani Akhra (followers of Shiva and Vishnu), has literally gone ‘underground’ after the results of Bhopal elections were declared late on Thursday night. Mr Singh was defeated by his nearest BJP rival Pragya Singh Thakur by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes in the seat. A purported audio in which he was heard saying that it was not binding on him to execute his vow, on Friday, went viral in social media, creating a flutter in political circles.

 

The seer had declared at a news conference here that he would conduct an unique ‘havan’ for a week till the day of polling in Bhopal by offering 5 kg of red chili every day to the sacred fire to ensure that Mr Singh vanquished his rival. “I could clearly visualize Mr Singh’s victory in the elections. I will take live ‘samadhi’, if Mr Singh lost the polls”, he had said. Namdeo Tyagi alias Computer Baba had also later conducted a mass 'havan'  in hich Mr Singh and his wife Amrita also took part.

...
Tags: digvijay singh, bhopal lok sabha seat, lok sabha results, pragya singh thakur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

The accused doctor was also arrested by Rachakonda police for allegedly cheating over 100 employees by not paying salaries and fleeing from the city.

Hospital chairman held for cheating employees

Vellore DRO J. Partheeban handing over the 'victory certificate' to Arakkonam DMK candidate S. Jagathratchagan. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

After 52 years, Hosur assembly sends DMK member to House

The V&E studied the pattern of medicine supplies by firms between 2016 and 2018 and found large-scale violations. (Photo: Representational Image)

ESI officials profiteered: Vigilance and Enforcement

S.S.Palani Manickam, DMK candidate, who won Thanjavur Lok sabha seat receives winner certificate from A.Annadurai, Thanjavur district collector, who is the returning officer for the constituency on Thursday night. (Photo: DC)

DMK wrests both Thanjavur Lok Sabha, Assembly seats from AIADMK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Photo: File

Pragya Thakur's remark on Godse unpalatable to any Indian: Baba Ramdev

With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats. (Photo: PTI)

Did not expect this result: Kharge on party's huge LS poll loss

‘There remains an element of doubt on EMMs. Not only Congress party but other opposition parties are also raising doubts on EVM,’ senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said. (Photo: ANI)

People of Amethi wanted development: Smriti Irani on her win over Rahul

On the massive win of the BJP, which bagged 303 of 542 seats, she said it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda as he wanted people to judge his government on this. (Photo: AP)

Rahul may offer to quit in CWC meet tomorrow

Though there was no official word on the agenda for the meeting, sources said Gandhi's offer may not be accepted and the party may reaffirm its faith to work under his leadership. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham