LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 25 May 2019 LS results not a big ...
Nation, Politics

LS results not a big issue: Deve Gowda after facing defeat twice

ANI
Published May 25, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 11:34 am IST
The veteran politician further said that he won't blame anyone for his defeat.
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as 'not a big issue', his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as 'not a big issue', his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as "not a big issue", his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls.

"As a former prime minister, I have been defeated twice. This is not a big issue," he told media persons here.

 

The JD(S) leader who lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj from Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat by a 13,000 vote margin said his concern is to strengthen the base of his party.

"My concern is how to save a regional party. I will see that JD(S) strengthens its base. I will take the responsibility and proceed forward," said Gowda.

The veteran politician further said that he won't blame anyone for his defeat.

"I am not going to blame anybody for the loss. How it happened is not to be discussed in media," he said.

Asked about the future of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha polls, he said: "It is the responsibility of both the parties to give a stable government."

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

Later in the day, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Met coordination committee chairman @Siddaramaiah today. We discussed various issues including the outcome of loksabha polls, better coordination between JDS&INC for the smooth functioning of the coalition govt. ahead and on reaching the development programs of the govt to the people."

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, hd deve gowda, kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks. (Photo: Screengrab)

Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youth for possessing beef in MP, 5 arrested

An X-ray test was conducted on Sen at the hospital here revealed that there was not just a knife, but several other objects. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Himachal Pradesh: Spoons, knife, toothbrush, screwdriver found in man's stomach

'The colour of communalism I do not believe in. There is aggression and tolerance in every religion. I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal. I don't believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws from humanism,' she wrote. (Photo: AP | File)

On BJP's double-digit show in Bengal, Mamata pens poem ‘I don’t agree’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

After massive victory, PM Modi to seek mother's blessings in Gujarat tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, teach you brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After massive victory, PM Modi to seek mother's blessings in Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

LS polls was battle between Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi: Gopal Rai

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai held a press conference. (Photo: File)

CWC meet to begin shortly, Cong to discuss on poll debacle

Congress, despite extensive campaigning by its president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, was decimated to a single seat in Uttar Pradesh - Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

Subhrangshu Roy sacked from TMC; to join BJP says, 'Many feel suffocated'

Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi win: NRIs in celebratory mood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham