LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India's lower order will comprise match-winners like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: PTI) ICC World Cup 2019 warm-ups: India wins the toss against New Zealand, elects to bat
 
Nation Politics 25 May 2019 EC submits list of n ...
Nation, Politics

EC submits list of newly-elected MPs to President for constitution of 17th Lok Sabha

PTI
Published May 25, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI twitter)

New Delhi: The full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the other two Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave him a copy of the notification issued by the poll body in terms of provisions of the Representation of the People Act containing the names of MPs elected in the just-concluded polls. While the notification sets in motion the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to initiate government formation process.

 

On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader. After this, a delegation of leaders of the BJP and its allies is expected to call on the President and convey to him their choice of Modi as Prime Minister following which he will be invited to form the government.

Read: President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

The BJP has secured majority on its own in the elections by winning 303 seats. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power. A fresh date is yet to be announced.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, president ram nath kovind, sunil arora, sushil chandra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'They always talk about Roy family. If anything happens, all will point fingers at us. Only Subhrangshu Roy is not there. There are other members in our family as well,' Subhrangshu said. (Photo: ANI)

No regrets: Mukul Roy's son, Subhrangshu after losing to his father in WB

YSRCP came to power by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and Telugu Desam Party could only secure 23 seats. (Photo: File)

God punished Chandrababu Naidu for his 'misdeeds': Jagan Mohan Reddy

While speaking to ANI, Yashanpreet Kaur said that there is a dire need for the government to roll out rules for opening coaching classes and also requested the administration to make adequate arrangements to douse the fire on time. (Photo: ANI)

Students pay tribute to victims of Surat fire in Amritsar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was a victory of 'Modivaad' over 'dynasty, casteism, terrorism and hooliganism'. (Photo: ANI)

Oppn targeted Modi ji instead of issues: Shivraj Singh Chouhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

While the face of the handset will retain the same design, the biggest cosmetic changes will be seen on the rear of the iPhone 11. (Photo: MacRumors)
 

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mahagathbandhan fails in Uttar Pradesh, a new Kairana model emerges

BSP supremo Mayawati with SP preseident Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: AP)

President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

In the just-concluded parliamentary polls, the BJP scored a resounding victory, bagging 303 out of 542 seats. Its arch rival, the Congress, was way behind at 52. (Photo: File)

LS results not a big issue: Deve Gowda after facing defeat twice

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as 'not a big issue', his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

After massive victory, PM Modi to seek mother's blessings in Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

LS polls was battle between Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi: Gopal Rai

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai held a press conference. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham