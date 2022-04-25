Nation Politics 25 Apr 2022 Will have village go ...
Nation, Politics

Will have village governments if BJP comes to power in TS: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 25, 2022, 8:12 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2022, 9:48 am IST
The TRS government, he said, has robbed sarpanches of all their powers and turned them into figureheads devoid of any administrative power
The BJP leader said that every penny that reaches a gram panchayat comes from Central funds, which could be around Rs 1 crore spread over five years. — By arrangement
 The BJP leader said that every penny that reaches a gram panchayat comes from Central funds, which could be around Rs 1 crore spread over five years. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: The BJP has stated that it will set up ‘village governments,’ with villages being the primary units of governance, if the party came to power in Telangana, its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday.

He was addressing a gathering of villagers and sarpanches while walking through Narva mandal in Mahbubnagar district on day 11 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

 

He said “if the Chief Minister is the boss for the state, we will make sarpanches the bosses of their respective villages.”

The TRS government, he said, has robbed sarpanches of all their powers and turned them into figureheads devoid of any administrative power.

Some of the sarpanches, who attended the meeting, complained that they were being harassed at every level.

“If a sapling planted under Haritha Haram programme dries up, then we are being issued notices for no fault of ours. It is particularly severe if the sarpanch does not belong to the ruling party,” they stated.

 

The BJP leader said that every penny that reaches a gram panchayat comes from Central funds, which could be around Rs 1 crore spread over five years.

“Today is the National Panchayat Raj Day, a day meant to recognise the role of sarpanches. However, the Chief Minister could not care less about their welfare,” Sanjay said.

Being on the road for 11 days affected his health with the padayatra managers saying he had suffered gastroenteritis.

 Though there was some uncertainty whether he would be able to resume his walkathon, post-sunset, Sanjay did so and addressed a public meeting at Patherched village in Makthal Assembly constituency.

 

...
Tags: village governments, sarpanches bosses of villages, national panchayat day
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI file image)

Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today

News

Eminent citizens, activists join Peace March

GHMC workers are lifting garbage every day and bin collectors visit households in the mornings but many people throw garbage in the nearby open land or on roads. This can be seen at Charminar bus stop, and RTC crossroads. — Representational image/DC

Most by-lanes in Hyderabad being used as open dump yards

Before his death, Prashant gave a statement to police saying he took the extreme step because of harassment by SI Uday Kiran. — Representational image/DC

SI suspended after youth dies by suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I-PAC to oversee TRS’ poll campaign

Political strategist Prashant Kishor(L) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI/DC)

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UP serious on enacting Uniform Civil Code: Dy CM

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad. (Photo: Twitter)

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->