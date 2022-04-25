Nation Politics 25 Apr 2022 Congress: Policies o ...
Nation, Politics

Congress: Policies of TRS-BJP anti-farmer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 25, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2022, 7:20 am IST
The TRS government cheated farmers by assuring them a Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver, said Congress leaders
Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Komat Reddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy during a press conference, (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
 Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Komat Reddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy during a press conference, (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs K. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged on Sunday that the BJP and TRS governments were adopting anti-farmer policies.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will give confidence to the distressed farmers during the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on May 6,” they said.  

 

The Congress MPs and MLAs told a press conference at CLP office here that the TRS government cheated farmers by assuring them a Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver. The farmers had incurred a Rs 4 lakh debt as the TRS government failed to implement the loan waiver, they said.

They said the Congress had promised a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver in the last Assembly elections. Earlier, the Congress government had provided Rs 1 lakh interest-free crop loan, Rs 3 lakh loan for 25 paise interest, as also subsidized fertilizers, seeds, tractors, agriculture tools to farmers, they recalled. When CM Chandrashekar Rao introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he stopped all welfare schemes for farmers, they said.  

 

The Congress leaders said the TRS government promised to sanction 3 acres of land to each Dalit family. But after coming to power, it began taking over assignment lands from Dalits and engaged in real estate business.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, rythu sangharshana sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

Prime Minister flags off projects worth Rs.20 crore in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)

J&K Gen Next will have better future, vows PM Modi

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

Culture a common thread binding all Indians: Amit Shah

Political strategist Prashant Kishor(L) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI/DC)

I-PAC to oversee TRS’ poll campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I-PAC to oversee TRS’ poll campaign

Political strategist Prashant Kishor(L) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI/DC)

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UP serious on enacting Uniform Civil Code: Dy CM

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad. (Photo: Twitter)

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->