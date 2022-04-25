Congress: Policies of TRS-BJP anti-farmer

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs K. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged on Sunday that the BJP and TRS governments were adopting anti-farmer policies.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will give confidence to the distressed farmers during the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on May 6,” they said.

The Congress MPs and MLAs told a press conference at CLP office here that the TRS government cheated farmers by assuring them a Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver. The farmers had incurred a Rs 4 lakh debt as the TRS government failed to implement the loan waiver, they said.

They said the Congress had promised a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver in the last Assembly elections. Earlier, the Congress government had provided Rs 1 lakh interest-free crop loan, Rs 3 lakh loan for 25 paise interest, as also subsidized fertilizers, seeds, tractors, agriculture tools to farmers, they recalled. When CM Chandrashekar Rao introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he stopped all welfare schemes for farmers, they said.

The Congress leaders said the TRS government promised to sanction 3 acres of land to each Dalit family. But after coming to power, it began taking over assignment lands from Dalits and engaged in real estate business.