Amit Shah in Pondy

Pondicherry: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said culture was the common thread binding the citizens of the country across different regions. Once India is started to be seen as a "geocultural" country, all the problems will be solved automatically.

Paying rich tributes to Sri Aurobindo on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations, Shah recalled the philosopher’s role in the country's freedom struggle, including his incarceration in the Alipore bomb case, and hailed his vision for the country.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari to Dwaraka to Bengal, there is one culture that binds — Constitution is important... country should run on this. But if there is a bonding, it is the culture. The culture is its soul. This will be understood as soon as you read Sri Aurobindo,” he said.

Shah said most countries came into existence due to a coalition or alliance and were therefore geopolitical in nature.

“There is one country in the world that is geocultural that is based on culture which has no boundaries and that is our India... and if one starts to look at India as a geocultural country, then all the problems will be automatically solved,” he said.

“There is no concept of border in our culture and the Vedas, Upanishads and literature there is no mention of a country. We work for the wlefare of all, the world,” Shah said.