KCR asks fire, health officials to jointly inspect hospitals on safety status

. Officials must, in special, do stocktaking in dedicated Covid hospitals like Gandhi and TIMS where substantial numbers of Corona patients are under treatment.— Twitter

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed the medical and health department to review the fire safety measures in all government and private hospitals in view of the recurring mishaps in health care facilities elsewhere in recent days.

The CM reviewed the matter with health minister Etela Rajender and senior health officials over phone on Saturday. He advised all hospitals to remain on high alert and take preventive steps at the earliest.

KCR said the chances of fire mishaps would be more during summer as the system carried heavier loads; and officials should be more alert in May when the season will be at its peak.



He advised health officials to coordinate with the fire service department and ensure safety of the systems. Officials must, in special, do stocktaking in dedicated Covid hospitals like Gandhi and TIMS where substantial numbers of Corona patients are under treatment.

“Keep the fire engines ready at these hospitals round-the-clock,” the CM asked fire officials.

He also wanted officials to form joint teams of health and fire departments to inspect hospitals on their existing fire safety statuses and take immediate steps to meet the requirements.