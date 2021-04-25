Nation Politics 25 Apr 2021 Andhra Pradesh wins ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh wins 17 national panchayat awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2021, 7:17 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2021, 9:28 am IST
Narendra Modi also launched distribution of e-property cards in 5,000 villages of seven states
AP received state-level second award in e-panchayat category, two awards at district level, four awards at mandal and 10 awards at panchayat level. — Twitter
 AP received state-level second award in e-panchayat category, two awards at district level, four awards at mandal and 10 awards at panchayat level. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday presented National Panchayat Raj Awards 2021 to panchayats, mandals and districts of the state on occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Panchayat Awards ceremony through video conference with chief ministers of various states. With the switch of a button, the Prime Minister deposited cash incentives in accounts of panchayats, mandals and districts that had won the awards throughout the country.

 

Narendra Modi also launched distribution of e-property cards in 5,000 villages of seven states. Speaking on the occasion, the PM pointed out that village panchayats had dealt well during the Covid-19 situation last year. They should continue to do this year too with the same spirit.

Andhra Pradesh won 17 awards in 2021 as against the 15 awards last year. AP received state-level second award in e-panchayat category, two awards at district level, four awards at mandal and 10 awards at panchayat level. A cash incentive of Rs. 50,000 is given at the district level, Rs. 25,000 at mandal level and Rs. 8,000–10,000 at the level of villages depending on their population.
The Chief Minister presented the state-wide second award for Andhra Pradesh in e Panchayat category to panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar.

 

District-level awards (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar) went to Guntur district ZP CEO D. Chaitanya and Krishna district ZP CEO Surya Prakash Rao. The mandal-level awards went to MPDOs of Sodem in Chittoor district, Kakinada Rural in East Godavari district, Vijayawada Rural in Krishna district and Penugonda in Anantapur district.

Panchayats that got the award from the CM are Varkuru in Kurnool district, Pedalabudu in Visakhapatnam district, Gullapalli in Guntur district, Thada Kandriga, Thaallapalem, Parthavellanti and Pennabarthi in Nellore district and G. Rangampeta in East Godavari district.

 

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, principal secretary (Revenue) V. Usha Rani, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, land records commissioner Siddarth Jain, officers of various districts, mandal-level officers and sarpanches were present on the occasion.

...
Tags: national panchayat raj awards, jagan mohan reddy, national panchayat raj day, modi launched e-property cards in 5, 000 villages, cash incentives to panchayats, state-wdie second award for andhra pradesh in e-panchayat category, peddireddy ramachandra reddy, narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 25 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The government school teachers, who are attending schools physically even after the cancellation of SSC examinations have been demanding that schools be closed for them in view of lack of attendance of students, and the ever increasing COVID-19 cases among teachers in the past one week. — (Representational Image/PTI)

Teachers await government decision on preponing summer vacations in Telangana

Due to lack of surveillance and violation of other Covid19 guidelines by officials, Coronavirus patients are freely roaming around the city. — Representational image/AFP

GHMC takes things easy on the Covid-19 front

The state has set a record by administering 6.2 lakh doses of the jab in a day, thanks to the presence of a strong health infrastructure backed by the commitment of the health care personnel to fight the menace. — Representational image/PTI

Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate 1.5 crore people aged 18-45 from May 1

The Telangana Chemists' Association as well as Pharmacists' Association say that it will be wrong to say that it is a shortage and that it is only. a sudden increase in demand over the past one week. — (Photo | Pexels - CDC)

Hyderabad chemists unable to meet demand for surgical masks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Sporadic violence marks first phase of West Bengal polls

Paramilitary jawans guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PTI)

EC rules out clubbing poll phases

Polling for the sixth, seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29, respectively. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham