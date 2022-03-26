Nation Politics 25 Mar 2022 TRS leaders dump pad ...
TRS leaders dump paddy bags in front of Warangal BJP office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Police quickly intervened, removed the paddy bags and brought the situation under control
Prakash Rao accused BJP government at the centre of intentionally restricting procurement of paddy from Telangana state. (Representational image/ PTI)
Warangal: TRS leaders of Warangal district led by former mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and Rajanala Srihari on Friday brought paddy bags in a bullock cart and dumped them in front of the BJP office before starting their protest over central government refusing to purchase paddy produced in Telangana.

BJP leaders reached there and entered into a heated argument with TRS leaders. Police quickly intervened, removed the paddy bags and brought the situation under control.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Rao accused BJP government at the centre of intentionally restricting procurement of paddy from Telangana state. He pointed out that union government has, however, been procuring food grains from Punjab during both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. He alleged that the centre is wantonly discriminating against Telangana to undermine the popularity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has introduced several welfare schemes for the farming sector.

The former mayor called on people to agitate against such policies of BJP government at the centre.

 

TRS leaders Bandla Surendar, Pavan, Shiva Patel, Burri Prakash, Maganti Shiva Kumar and Ramchander were among those present.

Tags: paddy procurement telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


