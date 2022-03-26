Nation Politics 25 Mar 2022 No more talks with C ...
No more talks with Centre on paddy procurement: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Tells party to brace up for state-wide agitations
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has reportedly told the ministers, who went in a delegation to Delhi, that there would be no more talks with Centre on the paddy procurement issue. (DC file photo)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has reportedly told the ministers, who went in a delegation to Delhi, that there would be no more talks with Centre on the paddy procurement issue. He instead asked them to brace up for agitations from the district-level to Delhi-level involving farmers to mount pressure on the Centre.

Towards this, unanimous resolutions will be passed by all elected bodies from the village to state-level demanding the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana. The same would be sent to the Prime Minister's Office and Union food ministry. Vexed with the developments, Rao has also reportedly dropped his plans of visiting Delhi to take up the issue.

 

TRS rank and file will hit the streets staging dharnas against the Centre.

Soon after their return from a three-day stay in Delhi, ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and Puvvada Ajay rushed to Pragathi Bhavan to meet the Chief Minister and brief him about the outcome of their Delhi trip.

Official sources said that the ministers explained about how they were humiliated by the union minister Piyush Goyal, who did not even give them adequate time to explain their version.

They also reportedly discussed the hike in ST reservations after the Centre recently stated in Parliament that it had not received any proposal on ST quota hike even after the TS Legislative Assembly passed a bill to this effect in April 2017 and a series of correspondence between the state and Union governments since 2017.

 

