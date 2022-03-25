Eight TD MLCs suspended from AP Assembly for unruly behaviour

Vijayawada: In an ongoing saga, eight Telugu Desam MLCs have been placed under suspension for the day for their unruly behaviour in the AP Legislative Council here on Thursday.

The suspended MLCs were KE Prabhakar, Deepak Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy, Ramamohan, Rajasimhulu, Ashok Babu, Arjunudu and Rama Rao.

As the session began at 10am, chairman Koyye Moshenuraju took up questions from members for replies from ministers. Suddenly, the TD MLCs holding placards trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans, seeking a discussion on Prohibition and on the death of 42 persons allegedly due to consumption of ID liquor in West Godavari.

Some of the TD protesters climbed the podium of the chairman and started raising slogans. As the chairman allowed the listed business to be conducted, the TD MLCs started playing castanets, blowing whistles and tearing and throwing papers into the air and towards the chairman’s podium.

The atmosphere in the house was fully charged with heated arguments between the Opposition TD and the ruling YSRC members. Meanwhile, YSR Congress MLC Duvvada Srinivas flung a Rs 500 note into the air as if he was offering ‘alms’ to those who were playing castanets.

The TD members, led by Nara Lokesh, objected to this and made threatening gestures towards the chairman with a demand that he take action against the ruling party MLC.

As the house plunged into disorder, the chairman announced suspension of eight TD MLCs. He called in the marshals and directed them to send the MLCs out of the council. The marshals had a tough time to deal with them and they had to be physically lifted out.

Later, minister for agriculture Kurasala Kannababu moved a resolution seeking action against the TD MLCs and this was adopted by the house. The minister said former CM Chandrababu Naidu was behind the daily disruptions of the council proceedings. YSRCongress MLC Ramachandaiah flayed the TD chief for instigating his party members to stall the proceedings.