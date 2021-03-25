Pension hiked for former MLAs, MLCs in Telangana

Harish Rao said that no government had earlier considered for well-being of former legislators or had any concern towards them, but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao felt the need to help them. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill, which enhances pensions of former legislators (MLAs and MLCs).

The minimum pension of former legislators has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per month, with an upper ceiling of Rs 75,000.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao, who introduced the bill in the house, said that several former MLAs and MLCs were “struggling to pay hospital bills”, whenever they undergo treatment.

Though there is a provision for sanctioning more funds over the current limit, he said that the “process of approvals has become a major hindrance” for former legislators during emergency conditions.

Former legislators, who were elected for three terms, will now receive Rs 50,000 pension per month as against Rs 30,000 earlier. Those elected for more than three terms will receive Rs 75,000 pension per month, as against Rs 50,000 earlier.

The bill also seeks to provide financial assistance up to Rs10 lakh for treatment of legislators and former legislators in case of hospitalisation. The legislators and former legislators can avail of this facility for their spouse also.

Harish Rao said that no government had earlier considered for well-being of former legislators or had any concern towards them, but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao felt the need to help them.

Chief Minister Rao asked officials to bring the amendment bill for the purpose, the finance minister added.