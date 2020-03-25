Indian condemns Kabul Gurudwara attack

New Delhi: India on Wednesday “strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul” in which several people have been reportedly killed and said it “stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan”. Commending the valour of the Afghan security forces who fought the terrorists, New Delhi said “such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers”.

The use of the word “backers” is being seen as a veiled indication by India towards Pakistan although the Pakistan-backed Taliban has denied it carried out the attack.

The MEA said,

“We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan. Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers.”

The MEA added,