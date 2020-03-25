Nation Politics 25 Mar 2020 Indian condemns Kabu ...
Nation, Politics

Indian condemns Kabul Gurudwara attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 25, 2020, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 4:41 pm IST
MEA says it stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan
Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of an attack to a Sikh temple in Kabul. AP Photo
 Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of an attack to a Sikh temple in Kabul. AP Photo

New Delhi: India on Wednesday “strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul” in which several people have been reportedly killed and said it “stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan”. Commending the valour of the Afghan security forces who fought the terrorists, New Delhi said “such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers”.

The use of the word “backers” is being seen as a veiled indication by India towards Pakistan although the Pakistan-backed Taliban has denied it carried out the attack. 

 

The MEA said,

“We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan. Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers.”

The MEA added,

“We commend the brave Afghan security forces for their valorous response to the attack and their exemplary courage and dedication to protect the Afghan people and secure the country. India stands in solidarity with the people, the Government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country.”

...
Tags: afghan attack, ministry of external affairs, kabul gurudwara attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Representational Image. (PTI)

Coronascare: House surgeons asked to vacate rented homes

Mumbai: Dabbawalas celebrate Gudhi Padwa while maintaining social distancing, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI photo

4 test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, total cases 116

Representational image (PTI)

China urges India not to ‘stigmatise’ it over coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ajit Pawar urges people to follow lockdown norms

Ajit Pawar (PTI file)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)

Coronavirus first, politics later, says Omar Abdullah after release

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdulah speaks to reporters upon his release from detention. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Omar Abdullah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham