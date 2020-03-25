Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

New Delhi: As the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed by the central government, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that its pet scheme for the 2019 election, the Nyay Yojna, be implemented across the country.

The opposition party said a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 should be done into every Jan Dhan, PM Kisan and pension account to give effect to the minimum income guarantee scheme.

It demanded distribution of free rations through the Public Distribution System, plus a relief package, adequate procurement and fair price for crops and suspension of all due recoveries from farmers.

The NYAY scheme was said to be the brainchild of the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party hoped it would win the election 2019 election.

Addressing prime minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said the country had been given only four hours to prepare for a lockdown, which has now left people stranded on the roads.

Surjewala also demanded a comprehensive package for daily-wagers, MGNREGA workers, factory workers, unorganised sector workers, fishermen and farm labourers.

He said: “The nation heard your two addresses of 50 minutes on COVID2019. India is stunned that you announced no relief for Daily Wagers, MNREGA Workers, Fishermen, Factory and Unorganised Workers, Farm labour & millions more. How will they & their families survive for 21 days?"