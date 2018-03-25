Talasani Srinivasa Yadav tells Andhra Pradesh leaders to learn from KCR

HYDERABAD: Telangana minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav has commented that political leaders of Andhra Pradesh have no fighting spirit.

He said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will lead wherever problems are there in the country and if AP people wish so, he is also ready to lead.

He alleged that all the political parties in AP are cheating the people. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday in the Assembly lobby, he advised AP leaders to take spirit in fighting for Special Status from TS.

He said that if all 25 MPs in Andhra Pradesh resign, they will attract the attention of the Nation. Mr Talasani questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of what he will achieve by moving No-Confidence motion against the NDA government.

He said the BJP is enjoying full majority in the Lok Sabha and Mr Naidu’s decision on No-Confidence motion is a self goal. He said that the demand for Special Status to AP is justified and this is why TRS MPs AP Jitender Reddy and K. Kavitha supports the demand. The Minister said that the protests of TRS MPs are also justified.