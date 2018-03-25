Poll defeat can’t upset BSP-SP alliance: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati said on Saturday that the defeat of her party candidate in Friday’s biennial elections would not impact her party’s developing relationship with the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the BSP president thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for voting for the BSP candidate but added that her candidate had not got the RLD vote.

Ms Mayawati said that the BJP had used all tactics, including blatant misuse of the state machinery, to ensure the defeat of the BSP candidate.

“The BJP thought that this would disturb the new bonhomie between SP and BSP and make it easier for them in the Lok Sabha elections next year. I want to tell them that we will now work under a new strategy and ensure their defeat in the general elections”, she said

She also accused the BJP of creating anarchy by fielding an extra candidate and forcing election on the Rajya Sabha seats. “They did not have the numbers and could have allowed elections to be held without polling but they encouraged horse-trading”, she alleged.

Ms Mayawati said that the BJP had created fear among legislators to make them vote against their party line.

The BSP chief also questioned the state government’s role in preventing one SP and one BSP MLA lodged in jail from casting their vote.

The BSP president said that she did not hold the infamous State Guest House incident of 1995, in which she was held hostage by SP leaders, against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Ms Mayawati said that Mr Akhilesh Yadav lacked political experience. “If he had been more mature, he would have concentrated on ensuring the victory of the BSP candidate more than his own candidate”, she said.

