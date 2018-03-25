search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Poll defeat can’t upset BSP-SP alliance: Mayawati

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 2:37 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 2:37 am IST
Ms Mayawati said that the BJP had created fear among legislators to make them vote against their party line.
Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati said on Saturday that the defeat of her party candidate in Friday’s biennial elections would not impact her party’s developing relationship with the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the BSP president thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for voting for the BSP candidate but added that her candidate had not got the RLD vote.

 

Ms Mayawati said that the BJP had used all tactics, including blatant misuse of the state machinery, to ensure the defeat of the BSP candidate.

“The BJP thought that this would disturb the new bonhomie between SP and BSP and make it easier for them in the Lok Sabha elections next year. I want to tell them that we will now work under a new strategy and ensure their defeat in the general elections”, she said

She also accused the BJP of creating anarchy by fielding an extra candidate and forcing election on the Rajya Sabha seats. “They did not have the numbers and could have allowed elections to be held without polling but they encouraged horse-trading”, she alleged.

Ms Mayawati said that the BJP had created fear among legislators to make them vote against their party line. 

The BSP chief also questioned the state government’s role in preventing one SP and one BSP MLA lodged in jail from casting their vote. 

The BSP president said that she did not hold the infamous State Guest House incident of 1995, in which she was held hostage by SP leaders, against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Ms Mayawati said that Mr Akhilesh Yadav lacked political experience. “If he had been more mature, he would have concentrated on ensuring the victory of the BSP candidate more than his own candidate”, she said.
 

Tags: rajya sabha, rajya sabha polls, mayawati, bsp-sp alliance, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Rohini Sindhuri fighting a losing ‘transfer’ battle?

Rohini Sindhuri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham