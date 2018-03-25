Naidu quit NDA ‘solely’ for political motives: Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president Amit Shah has termed Telugu Desam’s (TD) decision to leave the NDA as guided wholly and solely by political considerations than developmental concerns.

In a nine-page letter to Chief Minister and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, Mr Shah said that the regional party leaving the NDA is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. He said Mr Naidu’s assertion that the BJP has been insensitive towards the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh is untrue and baseless.

“Your assertion that the BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and has not implemented the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and assurances given by the then Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha is untrue and baseless. I am writing this letter after the TD’s decision to quit the NDA family,” he said.