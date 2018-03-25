search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Naidu quit NDA ‘solely’ for political motives: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 1:21 am IST
He said Mr Naidu’s assertion that the BJP has been insensitive towards the aspirations of the people of AP is untrue and baseless.
Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president Amit Shah has termed Telugu Desam’s (TD) decision to leave the NDA as guided wholly and solely by political considerations than developmental concerns.

In a nine-page letter to Chief Minister and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, Mr Shah said that the regional party leaving the NDA is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. He said Mr Naidu’s assertion that the BJP has been insensitive towards the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh is untrue and baseless. 

 

amit

“Your assertion that the BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and has not implemented the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and assurances given by the then Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha is untrue and baseless. I am writing this letter after the TD’s decision to quit the NDA family,” he said.

Tags: amit shah, telugu desam, chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, ap reorganisation act
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Rohini Sindhuri fighting a losing ‘transfer’ battle?

Rohini Sindhuri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham