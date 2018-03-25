search on deccanchronicle.com
Kiran Bedi tipped to be Andhra Pradesh governor

RSS has been suggesting three more names to the Centre, according to sources, according to sources.
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
Vijayawada: The Central government has proposed to send Pondicherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to AP as Governor and former Principal Secretary (Irrigation) C.V.S.K. Sarma as Telangana Governor. A decision in this regard was likely to be announced after the Parliament session.

In fact, the BJP unit in AP had already urged the Centre to appoint a new Governor for the state. Mr E.S.L. Narasimhan had been officiating as Governor for both the Telugu states since bifurcation in 2014.

 

A letter from the state BJP president and Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu on January 11 to Union home minister Rajnath Singh sought the appointment of a new Governor. There was a feeling among the people that the Governor did not give priority to AP as he functioned from Telangana capital Hyderabad, he said. A Governor exclusively would enable smooth functioning of the administration, he added.

The Centre appeared to have taken this into consideration and also the latest political developments in Andhra Pradesh and began scouting for personalities. As part of this, the BJP top leadership felt Ms Kiran Bedi was the right choice for AP, as she was believed to handle situations in an effective way. The BJP’s decision on Ms Bedi came to light during a conversation between a senior BJP leader and a renowned industrialist having base in the two States. The talk was during a marriage reception in Hyderabad last week. 

On the accommodation for Ms Bedi as AP had no Raj Bhavan or Raj Nivas, the BJP leader reportedly said the State Government could arrange a temporary accommodation till the Raj Bhavan’s permanent structure was ready. When it comes to Telangana State, it is learnt that former Principal Secretary (Irrigation) CVSK Sarma’s name has been under consideration for Telangana Governor’s post. However, RSS has been suggesting three more names to the Centre, according to sources, according to sources.

Tags: kiran bedi, e.s.l. narasimhan, telangana governor
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




