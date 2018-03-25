search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR puppet in Modi’s hands, says Congress MLA Jeevan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Mr Reddy has demanded that the TRS support the no-confidence motion against the NDA government and protect the rights of TS.
Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy
 Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy has sharply criticised TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and has said that he has become a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Mr Reddy said in the last four years, the TRS had supported the NDA government but is now criticising NDA because people are now opposing the BJP.

 

Speaking to the media on Saturday Mr Reddy said that in the ST reservations issue, KCR was playing the role of “Shi-khandi” and in getting the reservations he was blaming the Centre. He added that the TRS MPs are continuing agitation in Parliament and curbing the rights of both TS and AP prescribed in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Mr Reddy has demanded that the TRS support the no-confidence moti-on against the NDA government and protect the rights of TS. 

He said the Congress MLAs did not go to the well in the Assembly but the TRS government had still suspended all of th-em. He said in Parliam-ent, the TRS MPs were trooping into the well sh-owing placards on the fa-ce of the Chair. Was this not a violation of the Constitution, he said.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, t. jeevan reddy, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Rohini Sindhuri fighting a losing ‘transfer’ battle?

Rohini Sindhuri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham