KCR puppet in Modi’s hands, says Congress MLA Jeevan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy has sharply criticised TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and has said that he has become a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Reddy said in the last four years, the TRS had supported the NDA government but is now criticising NDA because people are now opposing the BJP.

Speaking to the media on Saturday Mr Reddy said that in the ST reservations issue, KCR was playing the role of “Shi-khandi” and in getting the reservations he was blaming the Centre. He added that the TRS MPs are continuing agitation in Parliament and curbing the rights of both TS and AP prescribed in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Mr Reddy has demanded that the TRS support the no-confidence moti-on against the NDA government and protect the rights of TS.

He said the Congress MLAs did not go to the well in the Assembly but the TRS government had still suspended all of th-em. He said in Parliam-ent, the TRS MPs were trooping into the well sh-owing placards on the fa-ce of the Chair. Was this not a violation of the Constitution, he said.