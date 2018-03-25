Centre blocking Telangana growth, says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the BJP and NDA government, accusing them of standing in the way of the development of Telangana state.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Mr Rama Rao said that the NDA government at the Centre did not fulfil any of the promises made to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the past four years and now the state unit of the BJP is trying to block the Hyderabad Pharma City project under the pretext of concerns about pollution.

This project was created with the intention of generating jobs for four lakh people and to turn Hyderabad into a global hub for the pharmaceutical industry.

He said that the NDA government had not come forward to support any of the projects by the TS government.