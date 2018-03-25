search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

AP government brings out booklet on Centre’s ‘failures’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 25, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 2:13 am IST
The campaign was aimed to reach the grassroots level across the state and through MPs in the national capital.
The 116-page booklet gave details of the funds, including resource gap, released by the Centre to AP over the last four years.
 The 116-page booklet gave details of the funds, including resource gap, released by the Centre to AP over the last four years.

Hyderabad: As the wedge between the TD and the BJP widened after the former snapped ties at the Central level, the AP government is on a campaign to expose the ‘failures’ of NDA government in implementing promises made during the state division. 

The campaign was aimed to reach the grassroots level across the state and through MPs in the national capital. 

 

The state government printed booklets in Telugu titled ‘What justice has been done by Centre to AP?’ It also had a tagline on what happened to the assurances made on floor of Parliament. 

The state government decided to distribute the books throughout the state making it clear to the people as to why TD snapped ties with BJP. 

Party MPs were protesting daily in Parliament and also had given a no-confidence notice. 

The English booklet ‘Detailed note on issues related to AP Reorganisation Act 2014’ were distributed to Opposition MPs. It had details of 19 demands, including special status for the state.

The 116-page booklet gave details of the funds, including resource gap, released by the Centre to AP over the last four years. 

It also gave a picture of how the Centre ‘deceived in the implementation of special package and other issues.’

Tags: nda government, ap government, ap reorganisation act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Rohini Sindhuri fighting a losing ‘transfer’ battle?

Rohini Sindhuri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham