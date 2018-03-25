AP government brings out booklet on Centre’s ‘failures’

The 116-page booklet gave details of the funds, including resource gap, released by the Centre to AP over the last four years.

Hyderabad: As the wedge between the TD and the BJP widened after the former snapped ties at the Central level, the AP government is on a campaign to expose the ‘failures’ of NDA government in implementing promises made during the state division.

The campaign was aimed to reach the grassroots level across the state and through MPs in the national capital.

The state government printed booklets in Telugu titled ‘What justice has been done by Centre to AP?’ It also had a tagline on what happened to the assurances made on floor of Parliament.

The state government decided to distribute the books throughout the state making it clear to the people as to why TD snapped ties with BJP.

Party MPs were protesting daily in Parliament and also had given a no-confidence notice.

The English booklet ‘Detailed note on issues related to AP Reorganisation Act 2014’ were distributed to Opposition MPs. It had details of 19 demands, including special status for the state.

It also gave a picture of how the Centre ‘deceived in the implementation of special package and other issues.’