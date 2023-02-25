  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 25 Feb 2023 Seema MLC polls will ...
Nation, Politics

Seema MLC polls will be litmus test for YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Feb 25, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2023, 8:01 am IST
Dr. C. Subramanyam, YSR Congress MLC candidate for Chittoor local bodies constituency election submitting nominations papers to returning officer in Chittoor. (DC)
  Dr. C. Subramanyam, YSR Congress MLC candidate for Chittoor local bodies constituency election submitting nominations papers to returning officer in Chittoor. (DC)

ANANTAPUR: MLC polls for Graduate and Teachers constituencies from Rayalaseema would be a litmus test for the YSRC to prove its strength. The ruling party highlighted its welfare schemes to counter the allegations from TD and other opposition parties.

Though the MLC polls for the Graduates and Teachers had, in the past, been neglected by all political parties, the scenario was active this time.  The elections have turned prestigious for all parties after the fielding of their candidates.

Even during the Congress terms, the party had not given much importance to MLC polls. As a result, Leftist-backed candidates had won the Teachers Constituency repeatedly.

In the last polls, the YSRC fielded former NGO president Vennapusa Gopal Reddy as its candidate for the Graduates constituency and registered a win.

The Rayalaseema West MLC seat for both Graduates and Teachers is connected with the home turf district YSR Kadapa along with Anantapur and Kurnool areas. The YSRC took the MLC polls in all seriousness for both sectors. About 51 candidates were in the fray after rejection of nominations of 12 candidates for the Graduate MLC seat. The 51 candidates included those of the YSRC, TD and other parties and organisations.

More than a dozen candidates would be in the contest after withdrawal of nominations on February 26.

A similar situation exists for the Teachers segment. Some 14 nominations were accepted from this segment. At least seven candidates are likely to be in the contest after the withdrawal of nominations.

The YSRC fielded V. Ravindra Reddy from Anantapur as its candidate for the Graduates constituency while the TD fielded Ramgopal Reddy, a native of Pulivendula. The Left parties were supporting Pothula Nagaraju, a BC leader from Anantapur. The BJP fielded Raghavendra Nagaruru from Kurnool district.

Analysts say the MLC polls are now generating much heat like the general elections, as the ruling YSRC wanted to fly its flag high by citing the strengths of its welfare schemes that benefited every family. The TD and the left parties have been targeting chief minister Jagan Reddy  over his so-called “apathetic” attitude towards the unemployed and teachers.

The teachers who couldn’t get CPS were protesting for the past few days as the election would be an opportunity for them to “teach a lesson” to Jagan Mohan Reddy, TD politburo member Kalava Sreenivasulu said.

...
Tags: ysrc party, graduate mlc polls, ap mlc elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Scrutiny completed for PNC teachers, graduates MLC seats
BJP nominee filed papers for MLC polls
MLC polls nomination deadline ends, BRS stays away

Latest From Nation

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)

India spotted flying object over Andaman and Nicobar island in 2022

Shah will be in the state capital a few hours after the rally in West Champaran district. In Patna, he will be addressing a 'Kisan Mazdur Samagam' (conclave of farmers and labourers) organised to celebrate birth anniversary of peasant leader and freedom fighter Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. — PTI

Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the news on Twitter on Friday. — PTI

Maha: Name change of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities gets Centre's nod

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in New Delhi (ANI)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India for two-day visit



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge to nominate CWC members as polls scrapped

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

Congress plenary to discuss alliances for 2024 elections

The plenary will primarily endorse the president Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him. (PTI Photo)

AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeats BJP's Rekha Gupta to become Delhi mayor

AAP Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi flashes victory sign after casting her vote during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->