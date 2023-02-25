Seema MLC polls will be litmus test for YSRC

ANANTAPUR: MLC polls for Graduate and Teachers constituencies from Rayalaseema would be a litmus test for the YSRC to prove its strength. The ruling party highlighted its welfare schemes to counter the allegations from TD and other opposition parties.

Though the MLC polls for the Graduates and Teachers had, in the past, been neglected by all political parties, the scenario was active this time. The elections have turned prestigious for all parties after the fielding of their candidates.

Even during the Congress terms, the party had not given much importance to MLC polls. As a result, Leftist-backed candidates had won the Teachers Constituency repeatedly.

In the last polls, the YSRC fielded former NGO president Vennapusa Gopal Reddy as its candidate for the Graduates constituency and registered a win.

The Rayalaseema West MLC seat for both Graduates and Teachers is connected with the home turf district YSR Kadapa along with Anantapur and Kurnool areas. The YSRC took the MLC polls in all seriousness for both sectors. About 51 candidates were in the fray after rejection of nominations of 12 candidates for the Graduate MLC seat. The 51 candidates included those of the YSRC, TD and other parties and organisations.

More than a dozen candidates would be in the contest after withdrawal of nominations on February 26.

A similar situation exists for the Teachers segment. Some 14 nominations were accepted from this segment. At least seven candidates are likely to be in the contest after the withdrawal of nominations.

The YSRC fielded V. Ravindra Reddy from Anantapur as its candidate for the Graduates constituency while the TD fielded Ramgopal Reddy, a native of Pulivendula. The Left parties were supporting Pothula Nagaraju, a BC leader from Anantapur. The BJP fielded Raghavendra Nagaruru from Kurnool district.

Analysts say the MLC polls are now generating much heat like the general elections, as the ruling YSRC wanted to fly its flag high by citing the strengths of its welfare schemes that benefited every family. The TD and the left parties have been targeting chief minister Jagan Reddy over his so-called “apathetic” attitude towards the unemployed and teachers.

The teachers who couldn’t get CPS were protesting for the past few days as the election would be an opportunity for them to “teach a lesson” to Jagan Mohan Reddy, TD politburo member Kalava Sreenivasulu said.