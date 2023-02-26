BJP won't win even this time in Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi

IMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi along with MP Aurangabad, Imtiyaz Jaleel, and Working President Dr. Gaffar Quadri addresses Press Conference Before the commencement of the 1st National Convention in Mumbai. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Seeking credit for keeping the BJP out of power in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the national party won't be able to make it even this time in the state.

"BJP has lost in 2014 and then 2018 in Telangana. You know how BJP has lost the elections. It won't win in December this year either. You should give little credit to us, at least like a pinch of salt which is added in wheat flour," he said.

He was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the party’s first-ever national convention which is being held in Mumbai.

Owaisi asked MIM’s Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel, the MP from Aurangabad, to react to the change of names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv

Condemning the state government decision, Jaleel said that the majority of citizenry had been opposing the move. The matter was 'sub-judice', he said, and was being dealt with in the Bombay High Court.

"This present government is sending a strong message that it is above law and supreme. The Congress and NCP are equally responsible as they were part of the decision making process earlier. You may remove its name but not its history, as Aurangabad is the only city which has two important heritage monuments,” Jaleel said.

“This decision will have financial repercussions. I would like to ask what kind of package will the government offer for development or will changing the name change everything,” Jaleel said.

On the first day of convention, a closed door meeting of state presidents, MPs and MLAs was organised.They presented reports and discussed strengthening of the party under present political climate in their respective places.

About 1,200 office-bearers will attend the events on the second day on Sunday. After deliberations, the party will come up with a resolution. The second day will also witness a workshop on social media.