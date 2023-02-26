Bandi dared KCR to proves 24x7 power supply, or quit

Rao family was grabbing precious lands in the name of development of temples. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” Said State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he was ready to resign if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could prove that 24x7 power was being supplied. If not, Rao should resign as Chief Minister, he said.

He pointed out that BRS leaders were claiming that round-the-clock power was not available even in the US and the UK. Sanjay was speaking at Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa street corner meeting held at Alair on Saturday.

On the pretext of free power to the agriculture sector, BRS government had increased other charges and was collecting hiked bills from the domestic sector. The BRS government had failed to clear Rs 60,000 crore to distribution companies, which would be the burden for next government,

Sanjay pooh-poohed the claim of minister K.T. Rama Rao that the value of life sciences industry in Hyderabad would go up to $250 billion (Rs 20 lakh crore) by 2030.

“This is just a humbug, If the BRS is pulled down from power, the value of life sciences industry would go up to Rs 50 lakh crore. In fact, foreign industrialists are scared of investing in the state because of the land scams involving KCR’s family and kickbacks they are demanding,” Sanjay said,

The TS BJP president said whatever investments India had been getting in the last eight years were because of the credibility of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He said 150 countries had come forward to invest in India. “More than 50 per cent of all the foreign investments India had received in the last 75 years have come only during the Modi regime,” he said.

He said the BRS government had not been able to attract even half of the investments received by Karnataka. “Despite having a city like Hyderabad, Telangana has not received even 5 per cent of the country’s investments. It shows how atrocious KCR regime is,” he alleged. Sanjay reiterated that Rama Rao had achieved his position due to his father.

Sanjay listed out alleged failures of the KCR government, including lack of completion of double-bedroom houses, failure to supply of drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, fill up vacancies of government jobs, pay unemployment allowance, implement crop loan waiver and provide round-the-clock power supply to farm sector.

“While the Modi government sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses for the houseless poor in Telangana, KCR has not taken it up only to deny credit to Modi,” he criticised.

Sanjay alleged that the Rao family was grabbing precious lands in the name of development of temples. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” he criticised.