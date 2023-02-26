  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 25 Feb 2023 Bandi dared KCR to p ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi dared KCR to proves 24x7 power supply, or quit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 26, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Rao family was grabbing precious lands in the name of development of temples. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” Said State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo: Twitter)
 Rao family was grabbing precious lands in the name of development of temples. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” Said State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he was ready to resign if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could prove that 24x7 power was being supplied. If not, Rao should resign as Chief Minister, he said.

He pointed out that BRS leaders were claiming that round-the-clock power was not available even in the US and the UK. Sanjay was speaking at Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa street corner meeting held at Alair on Saturday.

On the pretext of free power to the agriculture sector, BRS government had increased other charges and was collecting hiked bills from the domestic sector. The BRS government had failed to clear Rs 60,000 crore to distribution companies, which would be the burden for next government,

Sanjay pooh-poohed the claim of minister K.T. Rama Rao that the value of life sciences industry in Hyderabad would go up to $250 billion (Rs 20 lakh crore) by 2030.

“This is just a humbug, If the BRS is pulled down from power, the value of life sciences industry would go up to Rs 50 lakh crore. In fact, foreign industrialists are scared of investing in the state because of the land scams involving KCR’s family and kickbacks they are demanding,” Sanjay said,

The TS BJP president said whatever investments India had been getting in the last eight years were because of the credibility of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He said 150 countries had come forward to invest in India. “More than 50 per cent of all the foreign investments India had received in the last 75 years have come only during the Modi regime,” he said.

He said the BRS government had not been able to attract even half of the investments received by Karnataka. “Despite having a city like Hyderabad, Telangana has not received even 5 per cent of the country’s investments. It shows how atrocious KCR regime is,” he alleged. Sanjay reiterated that Rama Rao had achieved his position due to his father.

Sanjay listed out alleged failures of the KCR government, including lack of completion of double-bedroom houses, failure to supply of drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, fill up vacancies of government jobs, pay unemployment allowance, implement crop loan waiver and provide round-the-clock power supply to farm sector.

“While the Modi government sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses for the houseless poor in Telangana, KCR has not taken it up only to deny credit to Modi,” he criticised.

Sanjay alleged that the Rao family was grabbing precious lands in the name of development of temples. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” he criticised.

...
Tags: bjp state president bandi sanjay kumar, telangana state chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), it minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The victims were staying together in a rented house for the past two years, police said. (DC File Image)

Two roommates end their lives in Ghatkesar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, K.C. Venugopal and Pawan Bansal releases a book during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress Plenary Session: Party constitution to reserve 50% posts for women, SC/STs

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

Kavita demands JPC inquiry into Adani episode, MH needs TS welfare

The distressed farmers have burnt dry grass to panic the migrated tigers and chase them away from their agricutlure fields near Golalghat Thamsi village in Bheempur mandal in Adilabad district on Saturday afternoon. (DC Image)

Tigers on the loose worry Adilabad farmers



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah in Bihar on Saturday, Nitish and Tejashwi to also hold rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places in Bihar on Saturday (PTI)

NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks probe into Sanjay Raut's claim of life threat

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule — PTI

Church asks community to vote against "communal force" in poll-bound Nagaland

The message, issued by NBCC general secretary Reverend Zelhou, also highlighted the

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->