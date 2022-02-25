Nation Politics 25 Feb 2022 KCR to form national ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to form national political working committee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Decision taken to speed up the construction work of the TRS office in Delhi to ensure its completion by the year-end
TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is all set to constitute a 'national political working committee' to assist him in national politics. Party sources said Rao is mulling to accommodate 24 members in this committee that would include senior party leaders, a few ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs besides retired IAS and IPS officers, intellectuals and political analysts.

The task of these committee members is to assist the CM during talks with leaders of regional parties in his attempt to forge an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The committee will identify the issues that need to be discussed during the CM’s talks with regional leaders.

 

This apart, it was decided to speed up the construction work of the TRS office in Delhi to ensure its completion by the year-end.

The CM has also decided to appoint the party's official spokespersons in Delhi to coordinate with the party's affairs at the national level in Delhi and coordinate with the national media.

The CM had laid foundation for the TRS office in Delhi in September last but the works are moving at a slow pace.

Rao, who is waging a political battle against the BJP-led government at the Centre after Huzurabad assembly bypoll drubbing for the TRS party in November last “decided to play a key role in national politics from February 1, after the presentation of Union Budget in the Parliament,” party sources claimed.

 

Lashing out at Prime Minister Modi and the Centre for presenting a Golmaal Budget, KCR said he will try to bring all parties together to root out the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Since then, KCR is focused on national politics by talking to leaders of regional parties such as Mamata Banerjee, Deve Gowda, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar etc. The CM addressed three public meetings this month in which he declared that he is willing for any “sacrifice” till the last drop of his blood to “put the country on the right track and save the nation from divisive and communal forces.”

 

KCR wants to continue with his tours in March after the Budget session of the state legislature and make efforts to hold a conclave of regional parties either in Hyderabad or Delhi to discuss the future course of action against the BJP.

 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

TTD had cancelled VIP darshan on all Fridays. (Photo:DC)

TTD scraps VIP darshan on weekends to accommodate common pilgrims

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

CM to take part in Milan parade on Sunday

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Jagan seeks from PM Modi NOC for Bhogapuram airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sharad Pawar lauds KCR, seconds need for unity

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks)

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Tamil Nadu all set for polls today as major parties hurl charges at each other

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign for the upcoming local body polls, in Kumbakonam. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

All corrupt people have teamed up against AAP: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, addresses a press conference ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->