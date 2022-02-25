KCR to form national political working committee

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is all set to constitute a 'national political working committee' to assist him in national politics. Party sources said Rao is mulling to accommodate 24 members in this committee that would include senior party leaders, a few ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs besides retired IAS and IPS officers, intellectuals and political analysts.

The task of these committee members is to assist the CM during talks with leaders of regional parties in his attempt to forge an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The committee will identify the issues that need to be discussed during the CM’s talks with regional leaders.

This apart, it was decided to speed up the construction work of the TRS office in Delhi to ensure its completion by the year-end.

The CM has also decided to appoint the party's official spokespersons in Delhi to coordinate with the party's affairs at the national level in Delhi and coordinate with the national media.

The CM had laid foundation for the TRS office in Delhi in September last but the works are moving at a slow pace.

Rao, who is waging a political battle against the BJP-led government at the Centre after Huzurabad assembly bypoll drubbing for the TRS party in November last “decided to play a key role in national politics from February 1, after the presentation of Union Budget in the Parliament,” party sources claimed.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Modi and the Centre for presenting a Golmaal Budget, KCR said he will try to bring all parties together to root out the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Since then, KCR is focused on national politics by talking to leaders of regional parties such as Mamata Banerjee, Deve Gowda, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar etc. The CM addressed three public meetings this month in which he declared that he is willing for any “sacrifice” till the last drop of his blood to “put the country on the right track and save the nation from divisive and communal forces.”

KCR wants to continue with his tours in March after the Budget session of the state legislature and make efforts to hold a conclave of regional parties either in Hyderabad or Delhi to discuss the future course of action against the BJP.