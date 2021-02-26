Nation Politics 25 Feb 2021 YSRC announces candi ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC announces candidates for six MLC seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 26, 2021, 4:36 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2021, 4:36 am IST
Sajjala Ramakrishna said that YSRC would not be involved in the Teachers quota elections and left the decision to Teachers Unions
Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the public has rejected Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls they have shown him his place. (Photo: Facebook @Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)
VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for the six MLC seats in the MLA quota and decided not to field candidates in the Teacher's constituency MLC election.

Speaking to reporters, adviser to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that its candidates would Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy (Tirupati), Mohammed Iqbal (Hindupur), Challa Bhageerath Reddy( Kurnool), C. Ramachandraiah (YSR Kadapa), Mohmmed Karimunneesa (Vijayawada), and Duvvada Srinivas from Srikakulam.

 

He said that YSRC would not be involved in the Teachers quota elections and left the decision to Teachers Unions, as they can express their version better in the House.

He alleged that N Chandrababu Naidu went into frustration after the electoral humiliation and started abusing YSRC leaders. He condemned Naidu’s remarks against Swamy Swarupanandendra and recalled that TD leaders had met Swamiji along with Chandrababu Naidu. He said that for the TD leaders the Swamiji was a holy man then and now he was a tantric.

He said that Naidu was showing his true colors after the Kuppam gram panchayat defeat and slammed Nara Lokesh for his abusive language in public meetings.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the public has rejected Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls they have shown him his place.

He claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken public welfare to the village level without creating any hassles and leaving no scope for corruption.

Tags: ysrc announces mlc candidates, mlc elections in ap, ysrc, mlc candidates of ysrc, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, ap mlc elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


